‘Buying Beverly Hills’ stars Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky on how ‘RHOBH’ prepared them for new Netflix show

Why 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards won't appear on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills' with the rest of her family
Richards' family takes center stage in Netflix's new real estate-based reality show, but the "Housewives" star only has a small cameo.
RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Explains Why His New Series Buying Beverly Hills Isn't on Bravo
Sometimes it really is all about location, location, location. When it came time for Mauricio Umansky's powerful Los Angeles real estate company The Agency to launch its own reality show, many assumed it would land on Bravo. After all, Mauricio and his family—including wife Kyle Richards and their daughters Farrah,...
Sutton Stracke: Lisa Rinna’s behavior makes entire ‘RHOBH’ cast ‘look bad’
Lisa Rinna’s behavior hasn’t done the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast any favors, according to her co-star Sutton Stracke. “I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice,” Stracke, 51, said of Rinna’s polarizing antics on this week’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad,” she added, reiterating her plea: “Just make it stop.” Rinna, 59, has been at the forefront of major drama throughout “RHOBH” Season 12, which wrapped last month after a contentious three-part reunion. Most notably, the Rinna Beauty...
'RHOBH' Season 13 Cast NOT Decided Despite Rumors That Dorit's Demoted, Crystal's On Chopping Block & Rinna's Contract Is Up In Air
Not everything is hunky dory for the cast and crew of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite rumors that bombshell selections have been made about who will return for Season 13, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that no decision about casting has happened because everyone involved with the show's production "needed a break" after possibly the most dramatic season in Housewives' history. Sources with direct knowledge tell RadarOnline.com that about two weeks ago, the cast's teams were informed no conversations had started about the next season. However, we're hearing whispers that production will begin in January, with insiders expecting a...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Youngest Son Grayson Today: Custody Arrangement, Age, More
All grown up! Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley's youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, went from an adorable kid on Chrisley Knows Best to a full-fledged teenager right before our eyes. Keep reading for an update...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Kyle Richards Is Ready To Retire Doing The Splits And Claims She Has Other Party Tricks Up Her Sleeve
I think all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief once Season 12 ended. It was dark, messy, and proved that Bravo needs to take out the trash when it comes to some of the mean girls’ crew. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne showed their true colors at the reunion, […] The post Kyle Richards Is Ready To Retire Doing The Splits And Claims She Has Other Party Tricks Up Her Sleeve appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell: Usman Tells Kim That He Wants to Adopt His Nephew (Exclusive)
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman shocks Kim with a major decision that will affect their future together. Usman tells Kim that he wants to adopt his young nephew and raise him in America. During this season, Kim and Usman...
Andy Cohen Responds To Kathy Hilton Saying She Won’t Film RHOBH If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Return
I think it’s safe to say that most of the Bravoverse are happy that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally over. This season was intense, so heated, and so painfully tough to get through. Not only were fans watching the continuation of Erika Jayne’s messy divorce from Tom Girardi, but this season also […] The post Andy Cohen Responds To Kathy Hilton Saying She Won’t Film RHOBH If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Return appeared first on Reality Tea.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Ridge and Taylor's wedding takes a not so unexpected turn
Taylor may stop her own weddingPhoto byCBS screenshot via Soap Dirt. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing a Wednesday cliffhanger that will level fans wondering until Monday. The scenario that is being projected is that Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) tells Taylor Hayes (Krist Allen) what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did with the voice-changing app but the wedding goes on as planned.
TMZ.com
'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Will Work With Anyone, Including Kathy Hilton
'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna says she'd be down to have anyone on the reality show with her, Kathy Hilton included ... this coming after Kathy said she's not comin' back unless Lisa is out. We got Lisa leaving Jayde's Market in Bev Hills ... and Kathy's ultimatum doesn't seem...
Upworthy
Maroon 5 got down on the floor to calm 10-year-old fan who had a panic attack
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2021. It has since been updated. What would you rather be remembered and known for? Being rich and famous or kind and empathetic? While the former might win you a lot of clout-chasing worshippers, the latter is what will leave a lasting impression on those who cross your path. We saw one example of this a few years ago when the uber-popular American band, Maroon 5, did the sweetest thing for an adorable superfan who came to see them. Christopher Warner, a young Maryland resident with Down syndrome, saw his dreams come true in 2015 when his favorite musicians reached out to invite him to a live show.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo
Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Has Custody of Brother Grayson, Niece Chloe After Todd and Julie Were Sentenced to Prison
Savannah Chrisley shared that she has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. “I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum said on the Monday, November 21, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. […]
