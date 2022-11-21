Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 12: Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. among top free agent pickups
Welcoming to stashing season! As playoff pictures snap into focus in fantasy football leagues, contenders are stocking up on assets who might -- might -- be able to help in the postseason. As such, guys who have yet to play this year, including Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr., will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. These guys aren't worth waiver claims like Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers, but they are worth targeting after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert surprising news has Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy owners salivating
The Miami Dolphins are quietly leading the AFC East and in great position to make the playoffs. Much of that has to do with the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins passing game. But fantasy managers have also been reaping the benefits of Miami’s zone running scheme. Dolphins...
AOL Corp
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
SEC Football: Auburn to have two big losses this week
By Saturday evening, Auburn will have taken two bad losses this week. A loss in the Iron Bowl will surprise few SEC football fans. Even Auburn fans know what is coming. The other loss will be far more painful. Why? It is because Lane Kiffin will have slammed a door in the face of the Auburn football program. As of Wednesday night, nothing had been settled. For Lane, Kiffin had been relatively quiet this week.
6 players fantasy football managers should pick up for 2023 dynasty, keeper leagues
For some, the dream is still alive in fantasy football in 2022. The playoffs are within reach, and you’re still trying to win a title. Maybe you’ve already mortgaged your future if you’re in a dynasty or keeper league. But if you’re on the other end of...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Legacy at Stake Deciding Between Cowboys and Giants
Regardless of which team he chooses, here’s why it’s worth getting sucked back into the hype surrounding his return.
Heisman Watch 2022: C.J. Stroud vs. Blake Corum, the game within The Game
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum clash in a game that could decide the Heisman Trophy race. They’ve met 117 times, and the stakes have arguably never been higher in The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have played with a spot in the College...
Is Micah Parsons Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Giants vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 12)
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly will have Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence in the lineup for Thursday's Thanksgiving clash with the New York Giants in Week 12. Parsons and Lawrence are two of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and they should make things tough on Daniel Jones and company in this game.
Is DeVante Parker Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Patriots vs. Vikings in NFL Week 12)
The New England Patriots listed receiver DeVante Parker as questionable for Thanksgiving night against the Minnesota Vikings, and he looks to be a game-time decision in this matchup. Parker, who is dealing with a knee injury, played in last week's game against the New York Jets, making two catches for...
Is Jameson Williams Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Bills vs. Lions in NFL Week 12)
The Detroit Lions opened the practice window for rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams to return to action this week after he tore his ACL in college, but he won't play in the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered...
How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense
While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
FanDuel Thanksgiving Promo: Bet $5, Win $125 Guaranteed on Any NFL Game Today
Happy Thanksgiving! A beautiful day of food and football awaits us. You've got a fantastic opportunity to win BIG thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook's incredible Thanksgiving promo: Bet $5, Win $125 guaranteed on any NFL game! Here's how it works and what to do:. FanDuel Thanksgiving Promo Code. If you wager...
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Limited DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Before Offer Ends
Maryland residents, the moment you’ve waited so long for has finally arrived! Not only do you get to devour a delicious Thanksgiving day feast today, but you get to legally bet on sports while you do!. To celebrate your first Thanksgiving with legal bets, DraftKings Sportsbook has a fantastic...
Patriots vs. Vikings Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thanksgiving Day
After all is said and done on Thanksgiving, we’ll still have one game to watch – the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. Since it’s the last game of the night, why don’t we look to go out with a bang? Let’s get a same-game parlay going and try to cash in on the final moments of Turkey Day.
Cowboys have officially gotten through yet another roadblock that could’ve ended season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that whenever Tyron Smith returns, he will get his starting job back. The Dallas Cowboys are in good shape entering Week 11. They overcame what could have been a disastrous injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, and they are currently 7-3 entering Week 11 after scoring a decisive victory over the Minnesota Vikings. They are set to play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, and from there, they will hold a visit with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0