Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Arizona players who finished in double figures as the 14th-ranked Wildcats beat No. 10 Creighton 81-79 in the final of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday. Ballo shot 14-for-17 from the field, while Kerr Kriisa...

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO