Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pure Storage PSTG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pure Storage. The company has an average price target of $39.0 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $35.00.

39 MINUTES AGO