rajah.com
Roman Reigns Says One Of The Responsibilities In Being A Top Guy Is To Make People Better
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke with The Ringer on topics such as how one of the responsibilities in being a top guy is to brining people up and make them better. Roman Reigns said:. “That’s one of the top responsibilities of being the top guy is we never...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Three Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE announced during last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT the three matchups and segment that will be taking place on next week's episode of the show. It was announced that Roxanne Perez will be going up against Indi Hartwell in Women's Division Singles action, Kiana James will be facing Fallon Henley in a Women's Division Singles Match and Nikkita Lyons and reigning WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will be facing Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.
rajah.com
Backstage News on Ideas Being Discussed For "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
– Last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the possibility of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin competing in another match at WrestleMania 39, noting that there have been discussions in recent weeks and that there is “smoke to the fire.” While Austin himself skirted around commenting on the rumors, there appear to be two ideas floating around about involving Austin.
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Says She Will Do Whatever It Takes To Be At Her Best At WarGames
WWE RAW Women's Champion "The EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair spoke with Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how in track and field the biggest competition is yourself and that is the mindset she brought in the WWE as that was instilled in her from a very young age from her parents. Bianca Belair also spoke about how she needs to go harder than everyone else and how she always wants to give 110%.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Asuka battle Rhea Ripley in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Monday night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of WWE RAW. Below is...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
rajah.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE's Survivor Series Event
WWE will hold their WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event this Saturday, November 26th inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and it was previously announced that this Premium Live Event will see the return of WarGames. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 12,735 tickets and there are 183...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Road To Survivor Series: Wargames (Video)
-- The latest instalment of 'Top 10' has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the Top 10 moments from Monday Night Raw below:. WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s explosive episode of Monday Night Raw to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.
rajah.com
KAIRI Talks About Differences Between Wrestling In WWE And In Japan
What is the difference between wrestling in WWE and in Japan?. STARDOM star and IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI knows. The women's wrestling star recently spoke about this during an interview with Yuzuki Aikawa. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how WWE usually would’t have a full card for...
rajah.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Showcases Fitness Routine, The Undertaker NFT Trading Card (Photo)
-- WWE is collaborating with Candy Digital for the 32nd anniversary of The Undertaker's debut. Check out a limited-edition trading card of the WWE Hall Of Famer below:. -- In other Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment news, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently showcased the fitness and wellness practices that help her in WWE.
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Reflects On The Formation Of The Shield
During his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins explained how doing drills with Roman Reigns in FCW led to the creation of The Shield. Check out the comments from "The Visionary" below:. “Mox and I were already on the same wavelength. We knew what...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island and it was previously announced that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) in a Men's WarGames Advantage Match.
rajah.com
The Elite Mock CM Punk, Backstage Incident on AEW Dynamite; Punk's Side Not Happy
-- On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and just hours before asking fans to move past the All Out incident with CM Punk, The Elite took to their match and quite obviously mocked Punk and the incident. -- Kenny Omega used Punk's Go To Sleep finisher, his GTS taunt and then ended...
rajah.com
WWE Superstar Currently Filming Reality Show About House Flipping
Ahead of WWE Survivor Series Wargames, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley broke the news that he's currently working on a television project. Check out the comments from Lashley's chat with Sidewalks Entertainment host Lori Rosales below:. “A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love to...
rajah.com
Bret Hart Says Ricky Steamboat Is One Of The Greatest Ever And He Has Nothing But Respect For Him
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is one of the greatest stars ever and how he has nothing but respect for him. Bret also spoke about how he is a big fan of the WWE Hall of Famer and how he is glad that Ricky is going to have another match, but he doesn't know if it will be his greatest match ever, though him doing another match takes a lot of guts and courage.
rajah.com
Mia Yim On Which Former WWE Star She Would Like To See Return To The Company
WWE RAW Star Mia Yim recently spoke with NBC Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as her Michin nickname and how that was a nickname she has had since she was a kid as that was something her mom has been calling her. Mia Yim said:
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Reflects On The Shield's "Very Organic" Babyface Turn
During his recent chat with Bleacher Report, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reflected on The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn in WWE. Moxley also shared his thoughts on the trios place in wrestling history, and more. Check out the highlights below. On The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn:. “When...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Says There Was An Edict Of Wives Not Being Allowed Backstage In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as bringing his kids on the road for the second time and crying for ninety minutes. Mick Foley said:. “She didn’t feel completely comfortable, and that actually stems back to...
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Doesn't Claim To Be Like Michael Cole But He Can Entertain The Fans
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared on Ryan Satin's "Out Of Character" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he thinks having fun is very important and how he is not a traditional commentator and he doesn't claim to be like Michael Cole, but he can entertain the fans and make them feel the match is really something.
rajah.com
Mia Yim On Returning To WWE, Working With The O.C.
During her recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar discussed her current work with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows of The O.C.. Yim also reflected on her return to WWE, and more. Check out the highlights below. On her return to World Wrestling Entertainment:. “I’ve...
