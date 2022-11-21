Read full article on original website
WWE News: Bianca Belair Showcases Fitness Routine, The Undertaker NFT Trading Card (Photo)
-- WWE is collaborating with Candy Digital for the 32nd anniversary of The Undertaker's debut. Check out a limited-edition trading card of the WWE Hall Of Famer below:. -- In other Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment news, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently showcased the fitness and wellness practices that help her in WWE.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE's Survivor Series Event
WWE will hold their WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event this Saturday, November 26th inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and it was previously announced that this Premium Live Event will see the return of WarGames. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 12,735 tickets and there are 183...
Ric Flair Says He Will Be at WWE Royal Rumble & WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary Show
-- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is going to be back on TV early next year. As revealed on his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Flair confirmed that he he will be at the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023 and also that he has been invited to Raw's 30th Anniversary show five days earlier.
Dustin Rhodes Says Cody Rhodes Is On The Rise Of Becoming A Champion
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his brother "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is kind of in his prime now and how he is on the rise to become a champion. Dustin Rhodes also discussed how he and Cody are two completely opposite people and how he is surpassing everything and doing amazing, but he wishes Cody was still in AEW.
WWE News: Full Episode Of The Bump, Road To Survivor Series: Wargames (Video)
- Additional content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up on The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline's road to Survivor Series Wargames below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest instalment of WWE's The Bump streamed on Wednesday morning. Check out the full episode below,...
Seth Rollins Reflects On The Formation Of The Shield
During his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins explained how doing drills with Roman Reigns in FCW led to the creation of The Shield. Check out the comments from "The Visionary" below:. “Mox and I were already on the same wavelength. We knew what...
Road Dogg Talks Brock Lesnar Saying He Didn’t Want To Work With Kevin Owens
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how top WWE Star Brock Lesnar never said he did not want to work with Jinder Mahal as he just thought he would have a better match with AJ Styles as well as how he did say he didn't want to work with Kevin Owens.
Booker T Says He Likes Everything About AEW World Champion MJF
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he likes everything about MJF as well as how MJF said things are being corrected right now in AEW and that is exactly what they need as opposed to the drama that’s going on behind-the-scenes.
Mia Yim On Which Former WWE Star She Would Like To See Return To The Company
WWE RAW Star Mia Yim recently spoke with NBC Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as her Michin nickname and how that was a nickname she has had since she was a kid as that was something her mom has been calling her. Mia Yim said:
Opening Betting Odds Released For Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place this Saturday, November 26 inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and the event will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, five matchups have been made official for WWE...
Jon Moxley Reflects On The Shield's "Very Organic" Babyface Turn
During his recent chat with Bleacher Report, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reflected on The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn in WWE. Moxley also shared his thoughts on the trios place in wrestling history, and more. Check out the highlights below. On The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn:. “When...
Mia Yim On Returning To WWE, Working With The O.C.
During her recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar discussed her current work with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows of The O.C.. Yim also reflected on her return to WWE, and more. Check out the highlights below. On her return to World Wrestling Entertainment:. “I’ve...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With The Company
During his recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter explained the reason why he believes former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is still involved with the promotion. Check out the comments from the former WWE Champion below:. “I feel that he’s [Vince...
Updated Match Lines & Betting Odds For Saturday's WWE Survivor Series
Survivor Series is only a few days away, and that means we’ll see the first WarGames match on a main roster pay-per-view in WWE history. How will those matches turn out? Well, sportsbooks don’t expect the Bloodline to lose that’s for sure. Here’s the latest odds and betting breakdown.
KAIRI Talks About Differences Between Wrestling In WWE And In Japan
What is the difference between wrestling in WWE and in Japan?. STARDOM star and IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI knows. The women's wrestling star recently spoke about this during an interview with Yuzuki Aikawa. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how WWE usually would’t have a full card for...
Booker T Says He Is Just Glad To See Saraya Back In Pro Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he is just glad to see AEW Star Saraya back in in-ring action and how he predicted that this will be happening soon. Booker...
WWE News: Top Dolla Calls Out "Haters," Throwback Survivor Series Clash (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's offcial YouTube channel!. Earlier today, WWE posted the entire Divas Title Lumberjill Match between WWE Hall Of Famer and former WWE Diva Eve Torres, which went down at Survior Series 2011:. Superstars surround the ring for a rare Lumberjill Match...
Marina Shafir Says She "Never Got A Proper Introduction" Into WWE NXT
During the latest recording of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, All Elite Wrestling's own Marina Shafir reflected on her time with NXT, and explained the reason why she feels she "never got a proper introduction" into WWE. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “I felt like I never...
Saraya Reveals How Her Britani Knight In-Ring Name Came About
Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how her Britani Knight in-ring name came about. Saraya said:. “My dad loved Gladys Knight growing up, so he named himself after Gladys Knight, which is better than...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Asuka battle Rhea Ripley in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Monday night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of WWE RAW. Below is...
