She has one of the top business minds in the world, but Sheryl Sandberg’s message of grit and resilience can resonate with everyone, regardless of their profession. The former chief operating officer of Facebook (now Meta) spoke with Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, today, in a fireside chat after a two-day tour of Huntington and visits with several community service organizations.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO