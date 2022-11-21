Read full article on original website
marshall.edu
Marshall Health establishes postdoctoral fellowship program for adult neuropsychology
Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have established a new postdoctoral fellowship program that offers advanced training opportunities in adult clinical neuropsychology. The two-year program focuses on a field of psychology dedicated to the advanced understanding of brain-behavior relationships. Fellows work closely with the...
marshall.edu
Sheryl Sandberg visits Huntington and Marshall University
She has one of the top business minds in the world, but Sheryl Sandberg’s message of grit and resilience can resonate with everyone, regardless of their profession. The former chief operating officer of Facebook (now Meta) spoke with Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, today, in a fireside chat after a two-day tour of Huntington and visits with several community service organizations.
