disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
disneydining.com
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
I'm a cart girl on a Las Vegas golf course. I've made $1,000 in tips in a day, but customers can be weird.
Cassie Holland, 26, has 1.8 million TikTok followers and says her cart-girl job has changed her life — she even bought a Tesla with her earnings.
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
Airplane Passenger Sees Strange Dark Lines Flying Through Sky
It starts as two lines and then merges into one.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Cruise Passengers Get Left Behind in Bermuda in Nightmare-Scenario Video
While (ideally) cruises are low-stress experiences, a few things can go wrong that can turn your relaxing vacation into a real-life nightmare. Sure, things can go wrong on board- viral breakouts, septic issues, etc. But spending too much time off the ship can have dire consequences, too. This video, taken...
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes first-time passengers make.
I've worked on cruises for seven years and have seen my fair share of new passengers make mistakes. Try not to overpack, and don't bother walking your luggage on board instead of checking it. Book your excursions beforehand to save time and make sure you get the tours you want.
Man Rips New 'Royal Caribbean' Ship to Shreds and People Are Here for It
Cruising isn't for everybody. Sure, many people love the luxurious experience of being in a resort at sea. However, many also despise its drawbacks: sanitation and hygiene issues, cruising's negative environmental impact, unethical treatment of staff- and just how crowded and overwhelming they can be!. Royal Carribean's brand-new ship, the...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
iheart.com
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert
A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
