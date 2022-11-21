ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Injury Report: Injuries Continue to Knock Down Key Thunder Pieces with Pokusevski Out vs. Knicks

By Chris Becker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4e0H_0jJMWTRU00

OKC continues to be haunted by key injuries over the course of the season thus far, with Aleksej Pokusevski missing more games with an ankle injury.

The rematch of one of the most offensive fueled games of the NBA season takes place in the Paycom Center Monday night.

OKC will once again face off with the New York Knicks in a rematch of a 145-135 game which the Thunder won on Nov. 13.

The game will also mark the first home game for OKC in more than a week after an eastern road trip, which saw the Thunder go 2-2 over the course of last week.

There is a chance that both teams will be without key pieces come tip-off.

The injury bug continues to strike the Thunder with Aleksej Pokusevski again slated to miss time with an injury. The latest blow came in the Thunder’s most recent outing against Memphis where Pokusevski sprained his left ankle.

OKC also has a host of players who could miss the game. Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe are all listed as questionable.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Knicks could have a fully healthy lineup or be without two key pieces. Both Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are listed as questionable for tonight’s contest.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Darius Bazley: Questionable- right ankle sprain
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Tre Mann: Questionable- Lower back soreness
  • Isaiah Joe: Questionable- Right Knee soreness
  • Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left ankle sprain
  • Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way

New York Knicks

  • Cam Reddish: Questionable- Sore right groin
  • Derrick Rose: Questionable- Sore right toe
  • Trevor Keels: Out- G League Two-Way
  • Feron Hunt: Out- G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Knicks And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently two point favorites.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat

The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
767
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy