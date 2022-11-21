ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 2

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire departments rescue two stuck dogs

Two fire departments recently rescued two stuck dogs in separate incidents. Members with Crains Creek Fire Department rescued a dog that was stuck between shipping containers on Wright Road in Vass on Nov. 12. “This morning rescue 239 with its crew responded to given address reference to poor old Harley...
VASS, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Fayetteville car wash hours before Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night. Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

To Make A Child Smile Has Disbanded

HARNETT COUNTY – An extremely popular nonprofit organization has shuttered in recent months. The To Make a Child Smile (TMACS) organization – whose members have been serving Harnett County for more than 16 years – has disbanded. Its co-founders, Gary and Barbara Hughes, say it’s time.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for felony burning of buildings

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

27th Year: Project Santa Getting Ready to Ride Again

Earl Wright, the founder of Project Santa, opened the warehouse door the other day to a space already overflowing with bicycles and other donated goods. Nearly 400 bikes sat ready to ride, with spare parts and tires piled along the walls. Wright and his partner, Sharon Thompson, are excited this...
ABERDEEN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Moore Co. man accused of burning church, Bible also charged in bank break-ins, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of setting fire to a church and its Bible also faces charges related to break-ins at two banks, deputies say. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Shane Deante Jones of Eagle Springs faces 14 total counts — including five counts of felony burning of buildings — with more possible.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy