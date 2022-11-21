Read full article on original website
Dozens of cats, dogs and a bearded dragon taken after NC animal hoarding complaint
The 64 animals — many with respiratory or other infections — are being treated by a veterinarian.
Volunteers needed for final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. But she told WRAL...
Clayton family searching for new home after subleasing SNAFU
A rental nightmare for a family in Clayton is putting them out of a home right before the holidays. A rental nightmare for a family in Clayton is putting them out of a home right before the holidays.
Fire departments rescue two stuck dogs
Two fire departments recently rescued two stuck dogs in separate incidents. Members with Crains Creek Fire Department rescued a dog that was stuck between shipping containers on Wright Road in Vass on Nov. 12. “This morning rescue 239 with its crew responded to given address reference to poor old Harley...
1 shot at Fayetteville car wash hours before Thanksgiving
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night. Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one...
Man found dead in a field, Fayetteville homicide investigators seeking answers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release. The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
To Make A Child Smile Has Disbanded
HARNETT COUNTY – An extremely popular nonprofit organization has shuttered in recent months. The To Make a Child Smile (TMACS) organization – whose members have been serving Harnett County for more than 16 years – has disbanded. Its co-founders, Gary and Barbara Hughes, say it’s time.
Man arrested for felony burning of buildings
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of Cumberland County thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say...
27th Year: Project Santa Getting Ready to Ride Again
Earl Wright, the founder of Project Santa, opened the warehouse door the other day to a space already overflowing with bicycles and other donated goods. Nearly 400 bikes sat ready to ride, with spare parts and tires piled along the walls. Wright and his partner, Sharon Thompson, are excited this...
Complaints of drug sales from Scotland Co. home leads to arrest of 4 people: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several people were arrested out of a home where community members have complained multiple times of drug sales, according to deputies. Scotland County Sheriff's Office say they conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Grant Street in Laurinburg. During the search warrant,...
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
Moore Co. man accused of burning church, Bible also charged in bank break-ins, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of setting fire to a church and its Bible also faces charges related to break-ins at two banks, deputies say. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Shane Deante Jones of Eagle Springs faces 14 total counts — including five counts of felony burning of buildings — with more possible.
