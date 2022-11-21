Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
Raleigh didn’t heed vehicle, driver screening guidance before deadly Christmas parade
An 11-year-old girl was killed after the brakes failed on a pickup truck in Raleigh’s Christmas parade. The city’s policy didn’t call for vehicles or drivers to be screened.
The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has been on the rise. What's behind the increase?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has significantly increased over the last five years, an analysis of incident reports filed with the city’s police department shows. This year, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, car thefts in the city are up nearly...
WRAL
Breaking down charges of driver who lost control of truck in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
WRAL
11-year-old Hailey Brooks dies after getting hit by pickup truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade, sources confirm to WRAL News
WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources.
Christmas parade safety taken for granted, says Raleigh 'Christmas Carol' actor Ira David Wood
RALEIGH, N.C. — The actor known for his role as Scrooge in Raleigh’s version of "A Christmas Carol" said, to his knowledge, there was not a pre-parade inspection of the float he was on for Saturday’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Ira David Wood, who launched ‘A Christmas Carol’...
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
WRAL
Notes, flowers, candles left along parade route where 11-year-old dancer died
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex.
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
WRAL
Raleigh Christmas Parade float driver could face 150 days in prison if convicted, Wake County DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed Tuesday what's next for the suspect in connection to Hailey Brooks' death during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is charged misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement...
thisisraleigh.com
Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra
The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
cbs17
Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
cbs17
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday. The girl, who attends West Edgecombe Middle School, was getting off a school bus...
WRAL
Memorial growing outside dance company honoring 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor:...
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
cbs17
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past and told police he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case. Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of...
WRAL
Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals
First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Increased security expected at malls for Black Friday
Security will be increased at malls in the Triangle during the expected Black Friday shopping rush.
Comments / 1