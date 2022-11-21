ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Concerned For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will face some insane boos in Philly tonight. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Ben Simmons’ upcoming return to Philly draws brutally honest reaction from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Ben Simmons’ return to his former stomping ground when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. It will be the first time Simmons will play in Philly since forcing his way out of the team last season, and it comes as no surprise that Sixers fans are eagerly anticipating his return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Honest About Return To Philly

Ben Simmons continues to get better this season. Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Possible Kevin Durant trade still looms for Raptors: What KD would look like in Toronto

The Raptors had some of the best odds to acquire Kevin Durant when he requested a trade in the offseason. While nothing came of it, it spoke to the position Toronto is in. On one hand, the Raptors have put together a competitive team with the potential to grow into something special in the near future. On the other, they have the assets to make a win-now move by pouncing on the next star who becomes available.
Yardbarker

Pistons Making Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks Available in Trades

Both players were acquired ahead of the season in a trade with the Knicks. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and has appeared in just five games this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has made a name for himself as someone who can be force when it comes to altering and blocking opposing shots.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Anthony Davis going beast mode; De'Aaron Fox on fire; Ben Simmons answers Philly bell

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFC East standings: What Cowboys or Giants win would mean for NFL playoff picture

The Giants and Cowboys are squaring off in what will be one of Dallas' most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in quite some time. Both the Cowboys and Giants have records of 7-3 and are playing in the loaded NFC East. All four teams in that division have a winning record, and all four will be challenging for playoff berths as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.
DALLAS, TX

