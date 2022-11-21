Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Related
Ben Simmons opens up more about relationship with Joel Embiid, Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Brooklyn Nets will pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup that will feature the return of Ben Simmons. This will be the second time the Nets have come to Philadelphia since the 2022 deadline deal, but Simmons was unable to play back in March due to his back injury.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Joel Embiid vs. Ben Simmons Pushed Back Once More
The battle between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won't go down in November.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Concerned For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will face some insane boos in Philly tonight. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Nets star Ben Simmons’ upcoming return to Philly draws brutally honest reaction from Sixers coach Doc Rivers
There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Ben Simmons’ return to his former stomping ground when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. It will be the first time Simmons will play in Philly since forcing his way out of the team last season, and it comes as no surprise that Sixers fans are eagerly anticipating his return.
Ben Simmons hilariously did the MJ shrug after hitting 2 free throws in his Philadelphia return
Last season, it’d probably be fair to say that Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have an amicable breakup. Even before Philadelphia traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, it was apparent there were lingering bad feelings between both parties. On Tuesday night, Simmons returned to play against...
CBS News
Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Gets Honest About Return To Philly
Ben Simmons continues to get better this season. Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.
Ben Simmons reportedly did charity work in Philadelphia anonymously for a heartbreaking reason
Simmons couldn't even give back to the community because of the hate
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Paul George out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Clippers star
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was ruled out of Monday night's contest against the Utah Jazz with a right hamstring tendon strain. George was initially listed as 'questionable' for the game, however, he was ruled out of the action shortly before tip-off. Prior to tonight's game, George had played...
ng-sportingnews.com
Possible Kevin Durant trade still looms for Raptors: What KD would look like in Toronto
The Raptors had some of the best odds to acquire Kevin Durant when he requested a trade in the offseason. While nothing came of it, it spoke to the position Toronto is in. On one hand, the Raptors have put together a competitive team with the potential to grow into something special in the near future. On the other, they have the assets to make a win-now move by pouncing on the next star who becomes available.
Tobias Harris Returns to 76ers Practice Ahead of Nets Matchup
Tobias Harris is working his way back into the Sixers' lineup.
Ben Simmons Claps Back at Philadelphia 76ers Fans
Ben Simmons thought the boos would be even louder.
Yardbarker
Pistons Making Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks Available in Trades
Both players were acquired ahead of the season in a trade with the Knicks. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and has appeared in just five games this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has made a name for himself as someone who can be force when it comes to altering and blocking opposing shots.
ng-sportingnews.com
What is the Kings' victory beam? Sacramento's new winning tradition is taking NBA by storm
If you have scrolled through NBA Twitter over the last couple of weeks, you've likely seen the phrase "light the beam" somewhere. If you're wondering where it came from or what it means, you've come to the right place. The Sacramento Kings have been one of the best stories in...
Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets, amidst a surge of injuries to their big three.
CBS Sports
NBA Star Power Index: Anthony Davis going beast mode; De'Aaron Fox on fire; Ben Simmons answers Philly bell
Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC East standings: What Cowboys or Giants win would mean for NFL playoff picture
The Giants and Cowboys are squaring off in what will be one of Dallas' most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in quite some time. Both the Cowboys and Giants have records of 7-3 and are playing in the loaded NFC East. All four teams in that division have a winning record, and all four will be challenging for playoff berths as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.
Comments / 0