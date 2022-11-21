Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk
Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
Zion Williamson Didn't Want To Reveal What His Favorite Meal Is Because Social Media Would Clown Him
The forward had a hilarious reply: "You're trying to set me up."
HipHopDX.com
Drake's Teddy Bear Coat Turns Heads At Toronto Raptors Game
Toronto, Canada - Drake wore a teddy bear coat that received a ton of attention at the Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets game this week. The Canadian rapper was courtside at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (November 23) as his beloved Raptors lost 112-98 to the Nets, guided by 29 points from Kyrie Irving. But it was Drake’s teddy bear outfit that caught the eye.
Stephen Curry On LeBron James And Kyrie Irving In The 2016 Finals: "The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Seen...”
Steph Curry gets real on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2016 Finals.
ng-sportingnews.com
Anthony Davis should remain the Lakers' No. 1 option when LeBron James returns from injury
The Lakers got out to one of the worst starts in the NBA, even owning the league's worst record for a moment after they fell to 2-10. Things went from bad to worse when All-Star forward LeBron James — who was doing everything for his team with averages of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game — suffered an adductor strain that would force him to miss up to two weeks of game action.
Lakers’ new trade outlook after recent winning streak
After an abysmal 2-10 start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has righted the ship a bit. The Lakers won three games in a row before losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and Anthony Davis put together some monster performances throughout this stretch. The team has looked like a competitive, competent group for the first time in a while.
Comments / 0