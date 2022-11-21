Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Yardbarker
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
The last few weeks have been very tough for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Following his controversial tweet about sharing a link to a movie featuring anti-Semitic views, Irving was suspended indefinitely. That left a hole in the Nets' starting 5, and they struggled a bit to win games.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable athlete the world has ever seen. During the height of his powers in the mid to late 1990s, nobody caught the public's attention like Michael Jordan. It seemed like every time you turned on the TV, you saw him in a commercial. His...
"Michael says, ‘OK, that’s it'" — Michael Jordan beat his best friend in a 1-on-1 game with an immobilized leg
George Koehler learned the hard way never to understimate MJ.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
For the Brooklyn Nets to be successful in the NBA right now, they need Kevin Durant to be at his sparkling best in almost every game. While Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are present to share the load with KD, he is still their cornerstone player. Kevin Durant struggled a...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City
The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season. Thus, one of their free agent pitchers...
Yardbarker
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won't Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two
Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
Yardbarker
Warriors GM reveals talk with former player DeMarcus Cousins
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
Yardbarker
Giants make big change at center against Dallas on Thanksgiving
The New York Giants are demolished by injury heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon. The offensive line was one of the hardest hit units, with starting right tackle Evan Neal still out with an MCL sprain, left guard Josh Ezeudu out with a neck injury, and center Jon Feliciano also out with a neck issue.
Yardbarker
Drake's Teddy Bear Coat at Raptors Game Comes in at Staggering Price
Let's just say, Drake was only temporarily lending Jack Armstrong his fancy teddy bear jacket at Wednesday night's Toronto Raptors game. The jacket was a cream-colored fur coat with two teddy bears attached to the front. It was designed by a Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac who has a history of making teddy bear-themed coats.
Yardbarker
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
Watch: Oregon LB D.J. Johnson punches Oregon State fan after loss
After the Beavers' 38-34 victory, fans stormed the field, and through the sea of people, Johnson and the fan crossed paths. The Oregon State fan appeared to gesture toward Johnson, and whatever it was, or whatever was said, set the lineman off. Johnson was way out of line here, and...
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Accused of Unethical Play in Friday’s Win Over Wild
Matt Murray returned to the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game on Friday and helped the Leafs pick up a big win. The victory doesn’t come without controversy as Murray is being accused of intentionally knocking the net off, not once, but three times during the game.
