Yardbarker

LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral

LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Yardbarker

Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
Yardbarker

Warriors GM reveals talk with former player DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker

Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes

The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
Yardbarker

Giants make big change at center against Dallas on Thanksgiving

The New York Giants are demolished by injury heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon. The offensive line was one of the hardest hit units, with starting right tackle Evan Neal still out with an MCL sprain, left guard Josh Ezeudu out with a neck injury, and center Jon Feliciano also out with a neck issue.
Yardbarker

Drake's Teddy Bear Coat at Raptors Game Comes in at Staggering Price

Let's just say, Drake was only temporarily lending Jack Armstrong his fancy teddy bear jacket at Wednesday night's Toronto Raptors game. The jacket was a cream-colored fur coat with two teddy bears attached to the front. It was designed by a Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac who has a history of making teddy bear-themed coats.
Yardbarker

Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit

Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
