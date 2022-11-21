Read full article on original website
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Fronteras Desk
AZFamily
12news.com
knau.org
Survey: Rural Arizona residents are worried about healthcare access
A new survey from Northern Arizona University found that healthcare access is a big concern for Arizona’s rural residents. More than 500 people took the survey – the majority of respondents were female and mostly Caucasian. About 70% say they live outside of Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa.
azpm.org
COVID numbers rising in Arizona again
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
This Arizona Spot Is Among The Best Warm Places To Visit In January
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the best warm places to visit in the dead of winter.
What's the most likely time to get hit on Arizona roads? The answer may surprise you
ARIZONA, USA — Every day, bumper-to-bumper traffic seems to be accompanied by sirens. It can feel like that all the time on Arizona roadways, but the worst time is during the evening rush hour. In Arizona, rush hour actually lasts three hours. The 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5...
KOLD-TV
Here are the grocery stores that are open in Arizona on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Need to do some last-minute holiday shopping?. Arizona’s Family has you covered! While this is not an exhaustive list, here are a few of the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving:. Fry’s Food & Drug (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bashas’ (6 a.m. to 3...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit
Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com
Mexico confident in relationship with Arizona under Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX — A top Mexican diplomat hopes to keep the Arizona-Mexico relationship going strong after Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs takes office. Ambassador of Mexico to the United States Esteban Moctezuma Barragán met with Hobbs on Monday to discuss how Mexico and Arizona are more than just neighbors. He said they’re close trade partners that share similar values.
15 holiday events for Arizona families around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Winter is truly the most wonderful time of the year in Phoenix! The weather is beautiful, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the upcoming holidays with some of these local events and experiences around the Valley. Dec. 3. Downtown Chandler - 3 S. Arizona Ave.
AZFamily
Windy weather on the way for Thanksgiving in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny skies and pleasant weather for all of your holiday preps and holiday travel today across Arizona. However, weather changes—both big and small are on the horizon. For your Wednesday, look for sunshine, light winds and near-normal temperatures in the Valley. We should see an afternoon...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
Report shows Arizona DES complaints jumped from 55 to 3,109 in the last 2 years
PHOENIX — A report from the agency tasked with investigating consumer complaints about Arizona's government agencies believes one woman's case shines a light on "systemic" issues at Arizona's Department of Economic Security, particularly during the height of the pandemic. The report released by the Arizona Ombudsman Citizens' Aide details...
fox10phoenix.com
For some in Northern Arizona, a Thanksgiving in the dark
High winds in the area, according to officials, resulted in downed trees, which also downed power lines. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
