In that November is Native Heritage month and Thanksgiving is upon us, I thought I’d drop a quick note of Thanks. The assumption that the first Thanksgiving took place around 1621 within the 13 colonies, that probably had only about less than 2 million Europeans, whom had no idea that there were millions upon millions of Indigenous tribes west of the Mississippi river is a portion of American history that is not really understood.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO