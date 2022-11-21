ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI



WBAY Green Bay

Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

Deer Season Opening Weekend in Sheboygan County: 952 Taken – 447 Antlered

Despite a cold and bitter start to the nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin, numbers so far indicate a larger harvest than last year. The Wisconsin DNR says that in Sheboygan County 447 antlered and 505 antlerless deer were taken on opening weekend for a total of 952 deer harvested. Along with the already-commenced Archery and Crossbow, Disability and Youth hunts, 1,971 total deer have been taken in Sheboygan County so far during the fall season, among them 1,025 antlered and 946 antlerless.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?

West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WEST BEND, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal

MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
OAK CREEK, WI
wxerfm.com

Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan

A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community throws support behind Kewaunee family

A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise

West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
OSHKOSH, WI

