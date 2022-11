LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. Her teammates made quick work of the Lancers (1-4), jumping out to an 18-2 lead in the first four minutes and never giving up the lead.

