beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Providence reach deal
UnitedHealthcare and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health have reached a multi-year deal to keep nearly 3 million beneficiaries in-network with the health system's physicians and facilities in California, the Eureka Times-Standard reported Nov. 22. The agreement affects UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans, as well as Medicare Advantage...
beckerspayer.com
Humana in the headlines: 11 recent updates
Humana is expanding its primary care business, CenterWell, and adding partnerships with new services for members. Here are 11 stories about the Louisville, Ky.-based payer Becker's has covered since Oct. 11. CenterWell, Humana's primary care organization, will open clinics in Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia in 2023, in addition to three...
beckerspayer.com
How a Spanish-first insurance agency is helping Hispanic communities navigate Medicare Advantage
Anhelo, a Medicare agency serving Hispanic populations, helped over 60,000 customers enroll in plans in 2021, its first year in operation. The business is Spanish-language first, helps customers choose plans over the phone and through WhatsApp, and provides educational materials on Medicare in Spanish. Sofia de la Guardia, content manager...
beckerspayer.com
How payers compare on Medicare Advantage over-the-counter benefits
More than four in five Medicare Advantage enrollees receive some kind of over-the-counter benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Nov. 16, compared the types of benefits the largest Medicare Advantage plans provide. Almost every plan offers vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other services vary widely between plans.
beckerspayer.com
Humana completes $1.25B debt offering
Humana completed its public offering of $1.25 billion in senior notes, the payer said Nov. 22. Humana estimates net proceeds from the offerings will be about $1.23 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The insurer intends to use the proceeds to repay senior notes due in 2022. It intends to use the remainder of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings.
beckerspayer.com
The 3 things holding back alternative payment models
Payers say the largest barrier to implementing alternative payment models is providers' reluctance to take on risk, according to a survey from the Healthcare Payment Learning and Action Network. The study, published Nov. 9, surveyed 63 health plans, five state Medicaid programs and traditional Medicare on their payment models. The...
beckerspayer.com
The top 5 barriers to automated prior authorization according to payers
Providers using EHRs that aren't enabled for electronic prior authorization and the cost to upgrade to those EHRs are the main barriers preventing automated PA, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurance trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health awards CEO, CFO retention bonuses amid difficult 2022
Bright Health Group has granted its top executives retention bonuses in the form of equity awards, as the company ends most of its insurance business and prepares for layoffs, the Star Tribune reported Nov. 22. In a Nov. 21 SEC filing, Bright Health Group reported it granted 24.7 million restricted...
beckerspayer.com
Gold cards are a mixed bag, payers say
"Gold card" programs that give providers exemptions from certain prior authorization requirements have received mixed reviews from payers, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurer lobby and trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold carding experience of commercial plans"...
beckerspayer.com
39% of Americans would drop their health plan if it gets too expensive
Seventy-four percent of Americans are worried about rising health insurance costs, according to a Nov. 14 survey from personal finance site ValuePenguin. ValuePenguin commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,548 American consumers ages 18 to 76 from Oct. 5-6, according to the report. Five findings:. 1. Thirty-nine percent...
beckerspayer.com
The cities with the least competitive Medicare Advantage markets
Lawton, Okla. has the least competitive Medicare Advantage market in the country, according to a study from the American Medical Association published Nov. 1. Humana has 88 percent of the Medicare Advantage market in the city of around 90,000 in the Southwest part of the state. The AMA published a...
