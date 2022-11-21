Read full article on original website
BCBS Tennessee names strategy and planning director
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has named Jenni Bradley the senior director of strategy and planning in its provider network management division, chattanoogan.com reported Nov. 22. Ms. Bradley joined the company in 2015 and has served in an interim director role for the past several months according to the report. She...
UnitedHealthcare, Providence reach deal
UnitedHealthcare and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health have reached a multi-year deal to keep nearly 3 million beneficiaries in-network with the health system's physicians and facilities in California, the Eureka Times-Standard reported Nov. 22. The agreement affects UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans, as well as Medicare Advantage...
