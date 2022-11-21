ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Tennessee names strategy and planning director

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has named Jenni Bradley the senior director of strategy and planning in its provider network management division, chattanoogan.com reported Nov. 22. Ms. Bradley joined the company in 2015 and has served in an interim director role for the past several months according to the report. She...
TENNESSEE STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, Providence reach deal

UnitedHealthcare and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health have reached a multi-year deal to keep nearly 3 million beneficiaries in-network with the health system's physicians and facilities in California, the Eureka Times-Standard reported Nov. 22. The agreement affects UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans, as well as Medicare Advantage...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy