Americans can now get $750 checks automatically every month for six months – see if you qualify
ILLINOIS residents have a new Universal Basic Income worth $750 per month rolling in. An initiative, Run in Champaign County in Illinois, is operating in phase one of three phases currently. In the first phase, identified homeless families have been issued surveys, Kim Nix, the connections program coordinator at the...
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday
Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors
There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in 17 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are 17 days away from the first of two payments in the month of December due to a scheduling quirk, worth a total of $1,755. The first payment will be sent out to eligible recipients on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
CNET
SSI Beneficiaries Will Get Their COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why
If you receive Supplemental Security Income, you likely know you're getting a cost of living adjustment of 8.7% soon. But did you know you're going to receive your first increased payment in December? Most others -- those who receive Social Security -- will get their checks in January 2023. We'll explain why below.
Extra Social Security Payments: Up to $841 Boosted Check Will Be Distributed in December, Who Is Eligible?
According to reports, the last boosted payments for Social Security payment beneficiaries will be distributed by 33 states in December, which may result in an additional eight million Americans receiving more benefits.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent to millions in 18 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive their $841 monthly payments in 18 days. Couples eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261 on Dec. 1. Essential people, or those who live with people receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive payments of $421 at the beginning of next month.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families due to get up to $750 in direct payments this December – see if you qualify
A SECOND batch of child tax rebates will be sent out next month just in time for the holidays. Rhode Island residents who filed their 2021 tax return by the October 17 deadline and qualify for the state's child tax credit should receive their payment this December. The state's expanded...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
chulavistatoday.com
A federal program offers up to $2,000 to assist with water or wastewater bills
The Sweetwater Authority is notifying its customers about a federal debt relief program that may provide water or wastewater bill assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to qualified customers. Those interested in the program will need to fill out an eligibility form before August 23, 2023.
Can SSI Pay You Extra Social Security Benefits in 2023?
It's worth taking a few minutes to see if you qualify.
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part B Premiums Could Get Cheaper
In 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices will be cheaper, while Part A premiums and deductibles will become slightly more expensive. This is because the Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
