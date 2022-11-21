ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennille, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

41nbc.com

Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

From Our Table to Yours: Baked mac & cheese for your holiday meal

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Stewart Hardy prepared classic baked Mac and Cheese, just in time for Thanksgiving. Hardy says he's been cooking for 18 years, and...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRDW-TV

SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
MACON, GA
WJBF

WJBF reporter appears in Hallmark Christmas movie

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Christmas will be here before we know it! Sunday, November 27, WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie “A Holiday Spectacular.” Hobbs is an Augusta native. She graduated from Davidson Fine Arts before moving on to get her bachelor’s degree at the University of […]
AUGUSTA, GA

