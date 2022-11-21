ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

theScore

Moving on from D.J. Smith is Senators' only hope of saving season

NHL head coaches have a short shelf life. Sometimes when the message becomes stale, it's time for a fresh voice with new ideas and motivation tactics. It doesn't necessarily mean the coach isn't good at his craft. Sometimes it's just time for a change. The Ottawa Senators have reached this...
theScore

Oilers still struggling defensively: 'Everyone's got to step up'

Weeks after superstar Leon Draisaitl called out his club's lackluster defense, the Edmonton Oilers are still seeking answers. Draisaitl's comments followed a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 8. Since then, the Oilers have won three of their seven games while being outscored 25-16, and they were left scratching their heads again after a 3-0 defeat to the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.
theScore

Karlsson's splashy resurgence, the Michkov conundrum, and hockey nicknames

Erik Karlsson has turned back the clock - and not for just a game or two. No, the San Jose Sharks blue-liner has turned it back for a quarter of the season. Karlsson's 23 even-strength points lead the NHL, while his 30 total points are tops among defensemen and tied for fourth overall. The Swede recorded his first career hat trick on Nov. 1 before putting another three points on the board two nights later and adding four more two weeks after that.
theScore

Meet Jonas Siegenthaler, secret weapon for the dominant Devils

Every other offseason, for a fleeting moment in the tropical heat, Jonas Siegenthaler becomes the center of attention. The New Jersey Devils defenseman can feel eyes lock on his 6-foot-2, 218-pound frame as he walks through the fresh food market in his mother's hometown in rural Thailand. "Everybody stares at...
NEWARK, NJ
theScore

D.J. Smith: Slumping Senators have 'no room for negativity'

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is preaching positivity as his underachieving squad sits in the basement of the NHL standings. "There's no room for negativity at this point," he told reporters Thursday. "I thought we worked extremely hard (Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights), didn't get the result we wanted, but feeling sorry for yourself isn't going to help, and being negative certainly isn't going to help."
theScore

NHL weekend best bets: Senators to get back on track

Flames (-120) @ Capitals (+100) The Capitals are off to a miserable start this season, having won just eight of 21 games (38%) thus far. It's fair to say injuries have played a big part, but unfortunately for Washington, that doesn't matter much. The team has to find a way to get by with what it has, and it is not doing that.
WASHINGTON STATE
theScore

Bruins set NHL record with 12th straight home win to start season

The Boston Bruins set a new NHL record by downing the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Friday for their 12th consecutive home win to start the season. Beantown star David Pastrnak had the honor of setting the benchmark when he scored on Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov on the man advantage in overtime.
BOSTON, MA

