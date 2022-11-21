Erik Karlsson has turned back the clock - and not for just a game or two. No, the San Jose Sharks blue-liner has turned it back for a quarter of the season. Karlsson's 23 even-strength points lead the NHL, while his 30 total points are tops among defensemen and tied for fourth overall. The Swede recorded his first career hat trick on Nov. 1 before putting another three points on the board two nights later and adding four more two weeks after that.

1 DAY AGO