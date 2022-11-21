The Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) intends to award a sole source contract to the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation (Trust) to provide education and outreach services on behalf of the agency as Codified in Title 54 of the United States Code: § 302304(a): "Any State may carry out all or any part of its responsibilities under this subsection by contract or cooperative agreement with any qualified nonprofit organization or educational institution."

