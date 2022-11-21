Joe Mixon was not present for the open portion of Cincinnati's practice on Friday as he continues to work back from a concussion. (Ben Baby on Twitter) Friday marks the second straight DNP for Mixon who is now in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Titans. Samaje Perine would be the next man up in the backfield, and Chris Evans would figure to see a handful of touches as well. Mixon's fantasy owners need to prepare to be without him for at least this week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO