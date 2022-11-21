Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams' Heisman showcase carries USC to win over Irish
Caleb Williams dazzled in USC's win over Notre Dame on Saturday, an "unreal" performance that solidified his position as a Heisman frontrunner.
Justin Fields listed as questionable for Week 12
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is being listed as questionable ahead of Week 12 against the New York Jets. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fields has been playing with an injured shoulder as he had announced in a recent press conference. Fields has found success recently on the ground, but he hasn't cleared 200 yards passing since Oct. 9. An official status may come out on Saturday, but since he’s been playing hurt he may be good to go again against a strong Jets defense.
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP on Thursday before Week 12
Raheem Mostert was listed as DNP with a knee injury on Miami's injury report from Thursday before their Week 12 game against Houston. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) With the Dolphins coming off a bye week and facing the worst run defense in the NFL, fantasy managers hoped Mostert would be available. With each DNP, it becomes less likely that the 30-year-old will suit up on Sunday. If he misses the game, Jeff Wilson becomes a must-start with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin behind him.
Nick Saban advocates for Alabama's inclusion in College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said Alabama deserves to be included in the College Football Playoff, noting the Tide's only two losses came by slim margins and on the road against top-10 opponents.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Where He'd Slot Ohio State in Playoff Rankings
The ESPN analyst shared where he would rank the Buckeyes following their disappointing loss to Michigan.
Joe Mixon (concussion) absent again on Friday
Joe Mixon was not present for the open portion of Cincinnati's practice on Friday as he continues to work back from a concussion. (Ben Baby on Twitter) Friday marks the second straight DNP for Mixon who is now in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Titans. Samaje Perine would be the next man up in the backfield, and Chris Evans would figure to see a handful of touches as well. Mixon's fantasy owners need to prepare to be without him for at least this week.
Trace McSorley (illness) added to injury report, questionable for Week 12
Trace McSorley (illness) was added to the injury report after missing practice on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for Week 12. (Nick Cothrel on Twitter) Even if McSorley recovers by Sunday, he could be a healthy scratch since Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Colt McCoy (elbow) have been removed from the injury report. If you were stashing McSorley in hopes that he might see the field, you can go ahead and drop him now.
Christian Darrisaw inactive for Thursday night
The Minnesota Vikings have listed T Christian Darrisaw as inactive for Thursday night against the New England Patriots. (Minnesota Vikings on Twitter) Darrisaw was hurt in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys and was a non-participant in practice all week. After failing to log a practice due to a concussion, Darrisaw is inactive against a strong Patriots' defensive front. Other Vikings inactives include CBs Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr., OLB Luiji Vilain, T Vederian Lowe and DLs Esezi Otomewo and Dalvin Tomlinson.
Josh Archibald posts two points Friday against Flyers
Archibald has picked points in just four of his last 11 games for the Penguins, posting a 0.45 point per game (three goals, two assists) in that span as more of a defensive specialist as part of head coach Mike Sullivan's forward group. The 30-year-old can be left off rosters for the time being, posting just six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games so far this season.
Kyler Murray ‘ready to go’ for Week 12
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that QB Kyler Murray “looked sharp” and is “ready to go” for Week 12. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Murray has missed the Cardinals last two games with a hamstring injury, ushering QB Colt McCoy into the lineup. Murray may be good to go for Week 12 against the Chargers. Murray is an automatic start when healthy, and his return may come in conjunction with the return of WR Marquise Brown.
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) returns against Vikings
Though we don't know what the X-rays showed, he was back on the field in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving night game against the Vikings. We will update you when we have more information.
Gus Edwards (knee) questionable to face Jaguars
Edwards has missed the past two games with the injury but has a good shot to return on Sunday after logging full practices each of the past two days. His return will cut into Kenyan Drake's workload, and the two backs will likely revert to shared opportunities. It is difficult to recommend Edwards as a starting fantasy option, even in Baltimore's continuous run-heavy approach.
Stephen Curry knocks down six triples, drops 33 points on Utah in win
Stephen Curry scored 33 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3P, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals across 36 minutes in Golden State’s 129-118 win over the Jazz on Friday. Fantasy Impact:. Curry is averaging 32.4 points, 8.8 assists, and 6.4 rebounds over his last five games...
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
USC, Michigan deliver big with emphatic Week 13 wins
USC's hire of Lincoln Riley is immediately paying off, Michigan showed it's not a one-trick pony as rivalry week delivered across the board.
Daniel Vladar stellar in shootout loss to Penguins Wednesday night
Daniel Vladar was stellar between the pipes for the Flames Wednesday night, turning aside 38 of 39 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins. Vladar has made the most of his limited time in the crease behind No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom, allowing three goals or less in four of five starts in net for the Flames. The 25-year-old backup does not offer substantial fantasy value unless Markstrom suffers an injury but has been solid nonetheless posting a 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage in five starts (1-3-1) so far this season.
Tristan Jarry impressive in net in Wednesday's shootout win
Tristan Jarry was impressive in net for the Penguins Wednesday night, stopping 33 of 34 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout win over the Flames. Jarry has been inconsistent in the crease early in the season for the Penguins, allowing three or more goals in three of his last five starts between the pipes for the club. The 27-year-old netminder will look to turn things around going forward, posting a 3.06 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 starts (7-3-2) so far this season.
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
Kevin Durant scores 12 points in win over the Raptors
Kevin Durant totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the Nets’ 112-98 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Durant scored 12.0 points in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, putting together his worst scoring performance of the season. The last time he scored 12.0 points while playing at least 30.0 minutes in a game was against the Bulls on May 15th, 2021. Durant is a strong fantasy producer, and even though Ben Simmons outscored him, he remains a must-consider play in all fantasy formats. However, he has shown a continual dip in scoring production for three consecutive games, which is something to consider when building your fantasy lineup. Durant will look to get it going again against the Pacers on November 25th, 2022.
