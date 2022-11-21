Read full article on original website
Related
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many symptoms. In fact, having one of these conditions may predispose you to the other, and having both impacts each disease. Despite the associations, theories about the cause of these related conditions are not concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and more possibilities.
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
MedicalXpress
Neuroscientists discover a new drug candidate for treating epilepsy
Temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) is one of the most common types of epilepsy worldwide. Although symptomatic medications are available, one-third of TLE patients remain unresponsive to current treatment, so new drug targets are critically needed. A research team co-led by a City University of Hong Kong (CityU) neuroscientist has recently identified and developed a new drug candidate with the potential for effectively treating TLE by suppressing neuroinflammation.
MedicalXpress
Study yields clues as to why Alzheimer's disease damages certain parts of the brain
Memory loss is often the first sign of Alzheimer's disease, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain—the memory area—before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
MedicalXpress
Immunology study: COVID-19 reactivates several latent viruses, particularly in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome
COVID-19 reactivated viruses that had become latent in cells following previous infections, particularly in people with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME/CFS. This is the conclusion of a study from Linköping University in Sweden. The results, published in Frontiers in Immunology, contribute to our knowledge of the causes of the disease and prospects of reaching a diagnosis.
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
FDA approves first treatment that delays diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the first drug that delays the onset of a stage of Type 1 diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” said John Sharretts, the director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in an announcement.
2minutemedicine.com
Long COVID syndrome may be associated with insomnia and excessive sleepiness
1. In this prospective cohort study, a high prevalence of sleep symptoms were identified in a cohort of long COVID patients. This was especially the case for insomnia, with symptoms that persisted 18 weeks. 2. Patients also developed persistent excessive sleepiness and were found to have improvements with wakefulness promoters.
Medical News Today
About the link between fibromyalgia and endometriosis
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body. One study indicates that people with endometriosis may be more likely to have fibromyalgia than those without. Symptoms of chronic pain from both conditions can also overlap. A 2019 study found that rates of fibromyalgia were. in women...
Medical News Today
How to manage hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis
Hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a bidirectional link. Therefore, if a person has both conditions, their doctor may use a collaborative treatment approach. RA is prevalent among people with Graves’ disease, which is a common cause of hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid. The reverse is also true — in fact, research suggests that the relationship between RA and hyperthyroidism goes beyond a link, as the two conditions have a causal effect on each other.
cohaitungchi.com
How Do Naturopathic Doctors Treat Hypothyroidism?
Of the 20 million Americans who have thyroid disease, most have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. More common in women than men, hypothyroidism can have a number of genetic, nutritional, and immune-related underlying causes and contributing...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence helps detect gait alterations and diagnose Parkinson's disease
Scientists affiliated with the Department of Physical Education's Human Movement Laboratory (Movi-Lab) at São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Bauru, Brazil, are using artificial intelligence to help diagnose Parkinson's disease and estimate its progression. An article published in the journal Gait & Posture reports the findings of a study...
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Candidate Developed for Epilepsy Treatment
Temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) is one of the most common types of epilepsy worldwide. Although symptomatic medications are available, one-third of TLE patients remain unresponsive to current treatment, so new drug targets are critically needed. A research team co-led by a City University of Hong Kong (CityU) neuroscientist recently identified and developed a new drug candidate that has the potential for effectively treating TLE by suppressing neuroinflammation.
Comments / 0