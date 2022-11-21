ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse

Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Prologis acquires 8-acre Phoenix parcel for $8.65 million

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, a leading provider of commercial real estate services including brokerage, tenant representation, consulting, leasing, sales, and property management, has directed the acquisition by Prologis of a 7.95-acre land parcel located in Phoenix, Arizona. DAUM assisted industrial developer and REIT Prologis in acquiring the rare infill...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Phoenix Metrocenter light rail extension and bridge over I-17 will open in 2024

If you've driven on I-17 lately, you've seen a new bridge towering over the roadway.It's part of a $400 million transportation project that leaders hope will transform public transit access for the West Valley. State of play: The light rails Northwest Extension Phase II, which will be the first time the system traverses over a freeway, is 60% complete and expected to open in early 2024. Why it matters: Crossing I-17 will allow West Valley residents to connect to the light rail for the first time.Residents from west Phoenix and Glendale can take buses or park at the garage adjacent...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes

As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
PHOENIX, AZ
daytrippen.com

Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona

Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway

The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

