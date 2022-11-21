Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse
Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
Tempe residents share thoughts on proposed Coyotes arena
The City of Tempe held a public hearing Tuesday during a city council meeting and let residents' voices be heard.
azbigmedia.com
Prologis acquires 8-acre Phoenix parcel for $8.65 million
DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, a leading provider of commercial real estate services including brokerage, tenant representation, consulting, leasing, sales, and property management, has directed the acquisition by Prologis of a 7.95-acre land parcel located in Phoenix, Arizona. DAUM assisted industrial developer and REIT Prologis in acquiring the rare infill...
Phoenix Metrocenter light rail extension and bridge over I-17 will open in 2024
If you've driven on I-17 lately, you've seen a new bridge towering over the roadway.It's part of a $400 million transportation project that leaders hope will transform public transit access for the West Valley. State of play: The light rails Northwest Extension Phase II, which will be the first time the system traverses over a freeway, is 60% complete and expected to open in early 2024. Why it matters: Crossing I-17 will allow West Valley residents to connect to the light rail for the first time.Residents from west Phoenix and Glendale can take buses or park at the garage adjacent...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear. The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course. Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot...
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes
As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
AA adds nearly 100 additional flights to Phoenix for Super Bowl/WM Phoenix Open
Super Bowl LVII is February 12 in Glendale and that same weekend the Waste Management Phoenix Open is taking place at TPC Scottsdale.
kjzz.org
Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway
The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KOLD-TV
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollars
This week the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Read Better Be Better (RBBB) was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for its afterschool reading comprehension program. It was the latest in a long list of donations from one of Phoenix's most generous people.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
