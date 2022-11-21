Read full article on original website
Scottsdale luxury $1 billion development receives city council approval
A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer looks to build new industrial project in West Valley
Phoenix-based Atlas, an industrial developer with numerous projects in the Valley, is planning to build a new industrial facility across 130 acres in Buckeye. The 2 million-square-foot facility will include three speculative light industrial buildings, or warehouses, that total 253,440 square feet, 474,640 square feet and 1.3 million square feet, according to project documents submitted to the city of Buckeye.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Spec industrial planned in Surprise
Surprise Pointe Industrial zoning map. Credit: City of Surprise. The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request this week for a site plan to allow the development of a 274KSF warehouse and office project at the SEC of 137th Avenue and Soledad Street. The Surprise Pointe Industrial proposal...
East Valley Tribune
Permanent home becomes in sight for Christ Church here
A 15.2-acre plot of land at the corner of Ellsworth and Chandler Heights Roads is officially on its way to becoming home to a $16-million, 52,000-square-foot church that will seat close to 700 people by the end of 2024. The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission approved the land use...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Emergency, specialty veterinary center opening in Queen Creek
Arizona Regional, Intensive Care, Specialty & Emergency (ARISE) Veterinary Center has completed its new, two-story, 33,000-square-foot veterinary facility at the southeast corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads, within the Heritage Town Square commercial center. ARISE Veterinary Center’s specialists, veterinarians and support staff will begin treating cats and dogs on Thursday,...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
kjzz.org
Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway
The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing demand deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
azbex.com
Industry Professionals 11-22-22
1. The Building Owners and Managers Association of Greater Phoenix recognized its members recently at the 2022 BOMA Fall Gala Awards banquet at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. The honorees were:. Allied Partner of the Year: Michael Caratachea, BrightView Landscape Services;. Building Engineer of the Year: Tim Laford, Ryan...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes
As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
azbex.com
New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved
Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
East Valley Tribune
More questions surround Rio Verde water proposal
Amid conflicting statements about Dynamite Water’s 100% guarantee to provide hauled water to Rio Verde Foothills, company owner Damon Bruns declined to let the press cover his presentation to affected homeowners. Bruns would not allow the press in the meeting Nov. 10 for his presentation on how he can...
santansun.com
Chandler’s new chicken law could face referendum
The Chandler City Council approved allowing backyard chickens in residential neighborhoods on a divided vote. But the fight may not be over. Les Minkus of South Chandler, who has been leading the opposition to the change, said he and like-minded residents intend to get enough signatures so local citizens can vote on the measure in a referendum.
citysuntimes.com
The Lincoln Red tried-and-true steakhouse provides breathtaking views of Paradise Valley
The Lincoln Red, a famous English breed of cattle, is expressed as a muse for this dining destination property. Surrounded by the breathtaking mounting views of Paradise Valley this tried-and-true steakhouse offers locally sourced American cuisine, craft cocktails, shareable plates with a 21st century stance. Culinary curiosity started early for...
