gobulldogs.com

Moore delivers double-double in 62-57 loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Despite holding a one-point halftime lead, the Fresno State men's basketball team dropped its Paycom Wooden Legacy opener to the Washington Huskies 62-57 on Wednesday night at Anaheim Arena. Fresno State (1-4) was led by Isaih Moore, who produced is second double-double of the season finishing with...
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs go cross country for Daytona Beach Invitational

ONLINE: FloHoops ($) Game 7: Fresno State (3-2) vs. Penn State (5-0) Nov. 26, 2022 • 8 a.m. PT • Daytona Beach, Fla. • Ocean Center. LAST MEETING: Penn State 90, Fresno State 57 (Dec. 20, 1990 • Berkeley, Calif.) SERIES HISTORY: Penn State leads 1-0.
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs head to Daytona following 43-point win

FRESNO, Calif. – Ahead of traveling across the country, Fresno State ran away with a 71-28 win over UC Merced on Tuesday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs held the Bobcats to 21.6 percent shooting, forced 21 turnovers and limited the visitors to 10 points or less in each quarter.
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs celebrate Senior Day on Friday night

Fresno State (7-4, 6-1 MW) vs. Wyoming (7-4, 5-2 MW) Friday, Nov. 25 • 7:00 p.m. PT • Valley Children's Stadium (40,737) - Fresno, Calif. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | Wyoming Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate...
