John Cena made it clear during his most recent return to Monday Night Raw that he doesn't know when he'll be back in a WWE ring to compete, only that he knows it won't be for just one match. Rumors of Cena preparing for a match at WrestleMania 39 are already floating throughout the Internet, with Logan Paul trying to position himself as Cena's opponent for next April. However, Cena's successful career in Hollywood presents quite a few hurdles for WWE to use him, as Road Dogg explained on his Oh You Didn't Know Podcast this week. Dogg (real name Brian James) is currently back with the WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

21 HOURS AGO