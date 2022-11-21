Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
WWE signs Netflix star to wrestling deal
WWE has signed the star of a hit Netflix show to a wrestling deal. ‘Cheer’ star Gabi Butler revealed Tuesday that she’s signed with WWE. The 24-year-old Butler, a native of Boca Raton, Florida, told PEOPLE that she inked the deal to join the top pro wrestling promotion in the world. PEOPLE writer Natasha Dye wrote, “Cheer star Gabi Butler Read more... The post WWE signs Netflix star to wrestling deal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking
The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage
Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Location For WWE WrestleMania 43
WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year and it brings in a lot of fans which means a lot of revenue for the city that hosts the event. Earlier this year Nashville hosted SummerSlam and it looks like Nashville could be a potential host city for WrestleMania 43.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Wants To Continue Pursuing Acting Career Outside WWE
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is ruling the Island of Relevancy with an iron fist. Reigns, flanked by The Bloodline, has been unstoppable and has become the biggest marquee attraction since John Cena’s days as the poster boy of the company. However, it looks like Reigns has plans similar to Cena in the future once his WWE aspirations come to an end.
wrestlingrumors.net
It Could Happen: WWE Ready To Name WrestleMania 43 Venue If Major Condition Is Met
That’s a long time. There are a lot of wrestling events held throughout the year but none of them top WrestleMania. For almost forty years, the annual event has become the most important in the business from multiple perspectives. As a result, cities will bid to host the show and it can be quite the financial boon to the local economy. Now, we have an idea of where WrestleMania will be heading down the road.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed
A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Changes Their Look
It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
Wrestling Observer Live: Survivor Series, RAW report, AEW and Dynamite line-ups, more!
Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including AEW and NXT line-ups, the world famous RAW report, Survivor Series with two Hell in a Cell matches on Saturday, Cain Velasquez, Seth Rollins face or heel, and tons more. A fun show as always so ...
itrwrestling.com
Royal Rumble 2023 Sets Major New Show Record
As WWE Royal Rumble 2023 moves ever closer, it has already been breaking records. The upcoming event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas on January 28th 2023. Following on from the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, WWE have now revealed that 2023 is set to kick off in a big way.
Dave Meltzer's History of Pro Wrestling on Thanksgiving
Revisit Dave Meltzer's 2010 story on what was once the biggest wrestling night of the year.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Confirms He Will Be At 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The Royal Rumble 2023 is set to take place on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events of the year and kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania. It looks like next year’s event will feature a special guest.
wrestlinginc.com
Big News On Likely Site Of WWE Wrestlemania 43
Although Wrestlemania 43 is years away, it may have already found its home in Tennessee. Wrestlemania is a huge opportunity for any host city because it brings thousands of wrestling fans to the area. In addition to the two-night spectacle, WWE brings with it a weekend full of festivities. The weekend usually includes live broadcasts of "SmackDown," the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, an "NXT" premium live event, and "Raw." Now, it looks as if Nashville, Tennessee will get the full Wrestlemania experience.
WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair Could Be Joining Forces
A surprising possibility given their history.
ComicBook
WWE: The Challenges Surrounding John Cena's Next Return Explained
John Cena made it clear during his most recent return to Monday Night Raw that he doesn't know when he'll be back in a WWE ring to compete, only that he knows it won't be for just one match. Rumors of Cena preparing for a match at WrestleMania 39 are already floating throughout the Internet, with Logan Paul trying to position himself as Cena's opponent for next April. However, Cena's successful career in Hollywood presents quite a few hurdles for WWE to use him, as Road Dogg explained on his Oh You Didn't Know Podcast this week. Dogg (real name Brian James) is currently back with the WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 11/24/22
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Louisville, KY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via...
Comments / 0