Here’s one Porsche 911 that’s more than up for a run through the mud. Days after sharing preview images of the 911 Dakar undergoing extreme weather testing, the German luxury marque has finally unveiled the production version of its eagerly anticipated off-roader. The new variant may have all-wheel drive, but it’s still the sports car we all know and love. Porsche has taken the necessary steps to make sure the 911 Dakar looks just like its classic sports car, only more rugged. That means its ride height has been boosted by two inches, and it’s been equipped with flared fenders, rocker panels,...

7 DAYS AGO