Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top Speed
The 777 Hypercar Is An Incredible Single-Seat Track Attacker
While it is common to see high performance supercars and hypercars debut from established manufacturers, entirely new automakers typically don't make their entry at the pinnacle of performance. But 777 Motors is going against the grain. The new automaker, started by collector Andrea Levy, has just introduced its first model, and already the brand is being propelled to the upper echelon of pure performance.
The Porsche 911 Dakar Off-Roader Is Finally Here to Let You Live Out Your Rally Racing Dreams
Here’s one Porsche 911 that’s more than up for a run through the mud. Days after sharing preview images of the 911 Dakar undergoing extreme weather testing, the German luxury marque has finally unveiled the production version of its eagerly anticipated off-roader. The new variant may have all-wheel drive, but it’s still the sports car we all know and love. Porsche has taken the necessary steps to make sure the 911 Dakar looks just like its classic sports car, only more rugged. That means its ride height has been boosted by two inches, and it’s been equipped with flared fenders, rocker panels,...
RideApart
2022 Red Bull Los Andes Hard Enduro Onboard Will Get Your Blood Pumping
If you enjoy the heart-pounding thrills of hard enduro, then you’re going to be thankful for this onboard video that Sherco factory racer Mario Román recently posted to his YouTube channel. In it, you get to ride along for the entire 2022 Red Bull Los Andes event in Chile, which took place in the middle of October.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD First Drive: An Intelligently Upgraded Van
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its Sprinter lineup for the 2023 model year with a new, more efficient diesel engine option, and by making the fuel-saving nine-speed automatic transmission standard across the range. But the headline news, particularly for overlanding fans, is the new optional all-wheel-drive system that makes the high-riding Sprinter AWD easier to use and more capable when you venture away from blacktop.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe Z07 Package 0-60 MPH, ¼-Mile Tested: Is a Difference Made?
In our last testing deep-dive on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, we concluded with this: "Will Z06 + Z07 Solve All? There's so much more this chassis could handle that we feel like we're only nibbling at the possibilities of this car. Time will tell." Well, that time is now.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Pilot Is Honda's Most-Capable SUV Ever, But It's Also Pricey
Honda has significantly improved the 2023 Honda Pilot midsize SUV on paper, growing in size to offer more cargo and passenger room and now offering more power, trim features, and options than ever before. The question, however, always comes down to price, and with these improvements comes a slight bump for the Pilot that now places further from reach than the Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Subaru Ascent three-row competitors. So is it worth it?
Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van
There's more to the Toyota Previa minivan than meets the eye. Here's what makes it collectible today. The post Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club EU Offers Up Retro Football-Inspired Kits
With the World Cup 2022 underway, it’s the perfect moment to share one’s pride in the international sport of football. Billionaire Boys Club EU is one of many joining in the fun with the launch of a football-inspired jersey kit capsule. The new offering centers on retro football...
This 930-HP R32 Nissan GT-R In Dry Carbon Midnight Purple Is a Million-Dollar Build
What does an R32 look like when money's not an object? Kinda like this.
MotorTrend Magazine
With 300,000 Miles and Counting, this Daily Driven Acura NSX Is Just Getting Started
When he purchased this 1992 Acura NSX in 2016, Anthony Lezada had no intentions of taking on a cleanup effort followed by occasional time behind the wheel in hopes of preserving the chassis and adding to its well-documented resale value. The Acura had almost 230,000 miles under its belt when he acquired it, and Lezada is determined to double that number, at the very least.
Comments / 0