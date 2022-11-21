Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Wayne J. Strickland of Kitty Hawk, November 21
Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!
outerbanksvoice.com
Michael Granderson Buckner of Kitty Hawk, November 23
Michael Granderson Buckner, 66, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Warren County, NC on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Gussie Lewis Kimball Buckner and Roy Lee Buckner. From the age of 7, Michael was raised in love by the late Rebecca and Donald Midgett.
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue off the coast of North Carolina
The Coast Guard arrived to help in the overnight hours Thursday and within minutes the vessel began sinking.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Alan Phelps Sr.
Nearing the end of his working days, Creswell native Alan Phelps Sr., reminisces fondly about a life lived as a serviceman, successful business owner and most recently a pilot. The son of Dalton and Frances Phelps, Alan grew up with a fascination with airplanes and a knack for building and...
WAVY News 10
Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks caught on camera
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people are wanted after a recent road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills that was caught on a surveillance camera. Police have identified one suspect, 22-year-old Jesse Andre Mesaros, and are trying to identify the other person. Mesaros has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.
thecoastlandtimes.com
One man arrested, another expected to turn himself in for Kill Devil Hills assault
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has arrested and charged Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, in connection with an assault incident that occurred last week. According to KDHPD, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at around 8:15 p.m., a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk resident reported being run off the road by a black Dodge pickup in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him, stated a KDHPD press release.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
