Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Lady Hurricanes take it on the chin against Mercer
MACON – The 3-0 Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) traveled up to Macon to take on NCAA Division 1 opponent Mercer University on Sunday, November 20. The Lady Hurricanes were hoping to pull off a rare upset victory over the Lady Bears. However, MU jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and they outscored the Lady Hurricanes 25-13 in the fourth on their way to handing GSW a 72-37 loss.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes drop second straight game with loss at Valdosta State
VALDOSTA, GA – After getting drubbed by Mercer University 72-37 on Sunday, the Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) traveled down to Valdosta on Tuesday, November 22 with hopes of getting back on track with a win over the Valdosta State Lady Blazers. However, the Lady Hurricanes were out rebounded 39-24 in the paint and it was a factor that led to a 66-52 loss to VSU.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC chooses Richard McCorkle as its Educational Champion
AMERICUS – The Chattahoochee-Flint RESA organization hosted a “Champions for Education” recognition luncheon recently and asked all the members of the Chattahoochee-Flint RESA organization to nominate an educational champion to be recognized at the luncheon on the SGTC Americus campus. South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Hurricanes earn Thanksgiving Week sweep over Clinton and Albany State
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) earned a two-game sweep during the Thanksgiving week by edging out Clinton College 76-70 at the Storm Dome on Monday and earning a decisive 78-57 victory over their fellow Peach Belt Conference opponents, the Golden Rams of Albany State on Tuesday to earn their forth straight victory and a 4-1 overall record.
Americus Times-Recorder
Defense gets it done in Lady Raiders’ win over Lakeside Academy
DAWSON, GA – After drubbing SOWEGA STEM by the score of 66-5 on Monday, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) came back on Tuesday, November 22 to face the Lady Chiefs of Lakeside Academy (LKS) from Eufala, AL in their second game of the Terrell Tip-Off Tournament at Terrell Academy. Though the Lady Chiefs were a stronger opponent than the team SAR faced the day before, the Lady Raiders, particularly in the second half, were able to use their tenacious defense to limit the LKS offense. On the offensive end, SAR went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter and continued to dominate the rest of the way. As a result, the Lady Raiders tasted their second victory of the season: a 49-32 win over LKS.
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy Clay Target Team finishes third at the state competition
SAVANNAH – The Southland Academy Varsity Clay Target Team (SAR) finished in third place at the GIAA State Tournament, which was held Thursday through Saturday, November 17-19 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah. Over 540 youth shotgun shooters participated in the event, which is proving to be...
Americus Times-Recorder
Free Family Event Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Koinonia Farm
Koinonia is the Greek word for fellowship, community, or communion. When Clarence and Florence Jordan and Martin and Mabel England founded Koinonia Farm in 1942, they envisioned it as a “demonstration plot for the Kingdom of God.” This meant living out the difficult parts of their faith: radical sharing, non-violence, and reconciliation across racial, religious, economic, social, any and all divides.
Comments / 0