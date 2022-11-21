DAWSON, GA – After drubbing SOWEGA STEM by the score of 66-5 on Monday, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) came back on Tuesday, November 22 to face the Lady Chiefs of Lakeside Academy (LKS) from Eufala, AL in their second game of the Terrell Tip-Off Tournament at Terrell Academy. Though the Lady Chiefs were a stronger opponent than the team SAR faced the day before, the Lady Raiders, particularly in the second half, were able to use their tenacious defense to limit the LKS offense. On the offensive end, SAR went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter and continued to dominate the rest of the way. As a result, the Lady Raiders tasted their second victory of the season: a 49-32 win over LKS.

DAWSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO