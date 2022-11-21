Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
25newsnow.com
Overnight structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
wcbu.org
Health officials, hospitals request limited visits during flu season
The Peoria City/County Health Department and the Tazewell County Health Department are asking the public to “voluntarily limit hospital visits” with flu season showing an unexpected spike. According to a news release, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria electrical fire causes $75,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.
Central Illinois Proud
The Folepi Ornament Hunt: Clue 1
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first clue for the 11th annual Folepi Ornament Hunt was revealed Wednesday. The leaves are gone for sure. For the holiday lights to appear. Can be heard far and wide. Perhaps it’s on its way to the North Pole,. And we may...
25newsnow.com
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
1470 WMBD
City council approves funding toward passenger rail project
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is approving money that could lead to the city receiving federal funding toward the proposed Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line. The city would be putting in $250,000 toward environmental engineering work for the line, if a $2.5 million federal grant for the work is approved.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
1470 WMBD
COVID-19 concern abates due to several key factors
PEORIA, Ill. — A local expert on infectious diseases says COVID-19 has certainly reached an important and encouraging phase, at least when considering the bigger picture. Most COVID-19 strains are now endemic in the U.S., says Dr. Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
No one injured after house fire caused by eletrical issue
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured and pets were moved to a safe area inside a home after a fire caused by an unintentional electrical issue. The Peoria Fire Department says multiple pets including a cat, mice and fish were in multiple rooms on the first and second floors of a home in the 1600 block of North Bigelow Street. They were located and moved to a safe area within the home.
25newsnow.com
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
1470 WMBD
Luft will not run for Pekin mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin Mayor Mark Luft is hanging up his political hat. Luft — who lost his seat in the Illinois House in the June primary, and who lost his City Manager in a recent vote by the council to fire the man before his contract was up — tells 25 News he is not planning to seek re-election in April.
wcbu.org
Pekin mayor Luft isn't running for re-election. He'll support Burress in her bid to 'stop the infighting'
Believing the time is right for him to step away from office, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft has opted against running for re-election in favor of supporting a bid by outgoing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Luft admitted last month's move by the council to fire city manager Mark Rothert was...
Central Illinois Proud
None injured in early morning deck fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a deck fire near Larchmont Lane and Westport Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire from a deck in the back of a two-story structure.
