Chatham County, GA

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Dietrich
 2 days ago

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. ( WSAV ) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.

The 22-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son, who hasn’t been seen since early October.

During a press conference Monday evening, Police Chief Jeff Hadley confirmed human remains were found at the landfill authorities have been searching since last month. Though test results are pending, Hadley said the remains are believed to be that of Quinton.

Police say Simon was taken into custody on Monday and has been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.

In a Facebook post, police said they do not anticipate making any further arrests in the case.

On October 5, Simon reported her son missing from their Savannah, Georgia home, prompting a massive search effort.

Initially, Simon told authorities the boy’s father had taken their son. A few hours later, police confirmed the father was not involved, Nexstar’s WSAV reports .

On October 12, one week after Quinton was reported missing, Chatham County Police told WSAV the boy was believed to be dead. Simon was named a prime suspect at the time. The next day, Hadley told WSAV they had obtained evidence that Quinton was dead.

Authorities began searching the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County shortly after. Hadley said they believe Quinton’s body was thrown in a dumpster and transported to the landfill.

Remains were found at the landfill on Friday, and testing confirmed they were human.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

