CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment.
Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street. A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested in Injury Accident
Injury Accident on Dry Creek Road May Have Involved DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest in Sacramento following an injury accident on November 20 that caused one woman’s death and injured two others. The collision occurred near the intersection of Dry Creek Road, where it crosses Marysville Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. A female passenger was transported to a hospital with serious trauma and died later.
Fox40
Elk Grove fatal hit-and-run shuts down roadway
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision involving a pedestrian is impacting traffic in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police say that West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway will be closed for unknown amount of time as the vehicle versus pedestrian collision is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Auburn Jackknifed Big Rig Involved in Multiple-Vehicle Accident
I-80 Multiple-Vehicle Accident at Elm Avenue Included Jackknifed Big Rig. Traffic on Interstate 80 was stalled when a multiple-vehicle accident occurred involving a jackknifed big rig on November 20. There were two collisions along the freeway at the I-80 exit for Elm Avenue in the afternoon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the initial collision involved three vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident in Elk Grove Kills Two Pedestrians
Fatal Train Crash Kills Two Pedestrians at Elk Grove Boulevard Crossing. Two pedestrians in Elk Grove died in a train accident on November 19 at a local crossing. The deceased were identified as Duane Love, age 37, and Mariah Gonzales, age 25, by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The accident occurred at the train crossing located at Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street at about 1:00 a.m.
KCRA.com
Family of man killed in motorcycle crash involving Sacramento police considers lawsuit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash involving a Sacramento police officer has hired a Los Angeles law firm for a possible wrongful death lawsuit against the department. Police said an officer was responding to a call about a felony in progress...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs on Sacramento Highway
Highway 50 Pedestrian Fatality Happens While Crossing From the Median. A pedestrian fatality was reported in Sacramento along westbound Highway 50 on the evening of November 17 when the walker was struck by several vehicles. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by two vehicles close to the area of Newton Booth near the exit for 26th Street at about 6:45 p.m. The walker was trying to run to the right-hand side of the highway from the center median when he was hit in the number two lane by a Toyota.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect arrested for DUI that killed pedestrian
A Sacramento man was arrested after the vehicle he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night in the city of Sacramento. 60-year-old Bobby Thomas was arrested nearby by Sacramento detectives. He is facing three felony counts including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is being held on $1 million bail.
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
KCRA.com
As loved ones grieve victims of Elk Grove train crash, questions rise about pedestrian safety
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends and loved ones of thetwo people killed after being hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning placed candles near the railroad tracks Tuesday. "It's something that you just can't fathom," Peter Saephanh, who shared he'd known one of the victims, Duane...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Rural Accident Causes Multiple Injuries
Accident Near Prairie City Road Intersection Occurs Between Box Truck and Van. A rural accident east of Rancho Cordova injured four people, including a small child, on November 17. The accident occurred near the Prairie City Road intersection with White Rock Road, blocking the eastbound lanes. According to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a 20-30-foot-long Enterprise box truck was going west when it suddenly crossed over the median to the eastbound side where it collided with a Honda Odyssey.
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Sacramento County. Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue near South Sacramento.
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver
MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
KCRA.com
CHP searches for suspect after deadly hit-and-run near American River College
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier in the month. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 22) The crash happened on Nov. 10 around 5:44...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor
Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area
In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
