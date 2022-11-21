The Monmouth College women's basketball team had to work into overtime on Wednesday, November 16, but they came away with their first win of the season, 59-54 at Eureka College. After leading by as many as 14 in the second half, the Scots sent the game to overtime with nine seconds remaining and won the extra period 12-7 to win the game.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO