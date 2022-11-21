Read full article on original website
Alan R. Meister
Alan R. Meister, 74, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 5:55 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. He was born on November 12, 1948, in Washington, IL, the son of the late George and Evelyn Hess Meister. Surviving is one brother, Gary...
Robert L. Davis
Robert "Bob" Lee Davis passed away in his home surrounded by family on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Norfolk, VA, on December 31, 1958, to Margaret M. Davis (Ronchetto) and Richard Davis. Bob moved to Illinois with his family when he was 10 years old. Bob was...
Germantown Hills Chamber, MABA holds 2022 Prayer Breakfast
The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) and the Metamora Area Business Association (MABA) recently held the 14th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast at the Metamora Fields Golf Club. GHCC President Neal Beer along with MABA Board member Keith Swartzentruber welcomed a crowd of 170 guests to this event. The Keynote...
Karen I. Ellis
Karen I. Ellis, 70, of Washington, IL, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 17, 1952, in Peoria, IL, to her mother, Lois V. (Waid), and her father, John E. Matheny. She married John P. Ellis in 1968. Karen...
Men's swimmers second, women third in Monmouth Invite
The Monmouth College swimming teams hosted three fellow Midwest Conference teams on Saturday, November 12, 2022, with the men finishing second and the women placing third. Grinnell College won both events while Illinois College finished second in the women's race and Knox College was fourth in both. On the men's...
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
Marvin G. Getz
Marvin G. Getz, 95, of Morton, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. He was born on February 22, 1927, in Morton, IL, to George and Lavina (Stoller) Getz. He married Lois Zimmerman on September 10, 1950, in Roanoke, IL. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2020. Marvin was also preceded in death by one grandson, Tomas Albonico; one great-granddaughter, Belle Barth; one brother, Howard; and two sisters, Milly Zimmerman and Edith Getz.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
High School Shot Clock to Make Central Illinois Debut Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 35-second shot clock comes to central Illinois high school basketball Tuesday. The shot clock makes its area debut at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. It will be used in all the games played in the weeklong tournament. The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to […]
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
$550,000 lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One Illinois lottery player took home a $550,000 lottery ticket just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The ticket was purchased on Nov. 20 at Freedom Oil at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. The winning numbers were: 9-12-16-33-44. Staff at Freedom Oil said they were excited to hear...
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
Scots outlast Red Devils in overtime
The Monmouth College women's basketball team had to work into overtime on Wednesday, November 16, but they came away with their first win of the season, 59-54 at Eureka College. After leading by as many as 14 in the second half, the Scots sent the game to overtime with nine seconds remaining and won the extra period 12-7 to win the game.
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
Send in letters to Santa by Dec. 8
Children are welcome to write to Santa this holiday season and receive a response from Kiwanis Club of Eureka, Illinois. Drop off mailboxes are located in Eureka at Michael’s Italian Feast, Eureka Library and Woodford County Courthouse. Letters should be dropped off by Dec. 8 to guarantee that children will receive a response. On the letter, information such as the child’s printed name and home address (or email address) should be included to ensure a response from Santa can be delivered.
City of Washington issues boil order
***ALERT*** City of Washington boil order in effect for all water used for consumption, until further notice. This excludes Illinois American Water customers. The City of Washington, Water Treatment Plant #1 is experiencing a malfunction. Chlorine residual levels are dropping outside regulated limits. Please boil water for consumption until further notice. SEE MAP FOR AFFECTED AREAS. Further communications will be provided through the City website, social media and e-notify.
Christian Women’s Connection to meet December 13
The Bloomington-Normal Christian Women’s Connection invites all ladies and moms to their December Musical Miracle Brunch Program on Tuesday, December 13, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, located at 8 Trader’s Circle in Normal, IL. Music will be provided by Sharyl Jennings, and speaker will be Lois...
Onetime downtown staple Richard's is reopening on University
A former underground restaurant and bar is resurfacing in North Peoria this Black Friday. Richard's on University, as it's now called, is opening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at it's new location, 7805 N. University, next door to Elliott's Cabaret Roadhouse. Richard's on Main opened in 2001 in a...
