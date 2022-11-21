Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO