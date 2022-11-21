Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 25
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Donna Jean Post Donna Jean Post, 60, of North Platte, died Nov. 20, 2022, in Broken Bow. Cremation was chosen. Services are pending at Adams &…
North Platte Telegraph
Playhouse receives grant from Nebraska Arts Council
The North Platte Community Playhouse announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of $1,340 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support the production of an original family play, “Drifty the Snowman and the Christmas Surprise.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 2 and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the historic Fox Theater.
North Platte Telegraph
NP Ice Inc. seeks Zamboni drivers and other volunteers for skating rink
A handful of people will get the chance to get behind the wheel of a Zamboni in North Platte this winter. NP Ice Inc. is accepting volunteers not only to drive the ice resurfacer but also to handle other facility needs at the temporary ice rink that will be located at Centennial Park in North Platte in front of the baseball concession stand.
North Platte Telegraph
Trap, Neuter, Return of North Platte helps return Aurora home
It looked like her cat, and when Sarah Gregg gently reached out, the cat gave her hand a head bump and she knew. It was Aurora. Trap, Neuter, Return co-founder Sami Erickson said the reunion was emotional as Gregg identified her long-lost cat. Aurora had been missing for about 28 months.
North Platte Telegraph
NP Public Transit closed Thursday through Saturday for Thanksgiving
North Platte Public Transit's city bus service will be closed from Thursday through Saturday for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Normal bus service will resume Monday.
North Platte Telegraph
Windy Thursday would ground Thanksgiving turkeys — if they could fly
Thanksgiving Day in North Platte will be chilly and blustery, though it’s expected to be a one-day blip in the region’s respite from cold weather. Thursday’s high temperature will reach the 40s under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte Telegraph
Turkey trotters gobble their way down trail
Turkey Trot participants hit the trail Thursday morning south of the North Platte Recreation Center. The runners started Thanksgiving Day early with the annual Family Mile run and the Turkey Trot 5K.
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph.
North Platte Telegraph
Tom Farley addresses mental health struggles
Tom Farley shared his message of connection and communication Tuesday during North Platte High School’s second annual “A Day for Mental Health.”. He is the older brother of comedian and actor Chris Farley, who died in 1997, at the age of 33 following a long battle with addiction.
