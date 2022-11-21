Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mississippiscoreboard.com
OLE MISS’ JONATHAN MINGO, MSU’S WILL ROGERS HAVE BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS SINCE MIDDLE SCHOOL DAYS IN BRANDON
One wears Number 1 for Ole Miss. The other one wears Number 2 for Mississippi State. They are as close of friends as their numbers are. Jonathan Mingo, Number 1 for Ole Miss, and Will Rogers, Number 2 for MSU, have been close friends since their days at Brandon Middle School.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
Mississippi State Football: The Egg Bowl is bigger than Mike Leach
Despite what our head coach says: TSUN is, and always will be our most hated and bitter rival. Let’s get that straight. The SEC could decide tomorrow that TSUN is better served playing in the FCS. Mississippi State football would play them every year with a smile on their face.
WLBT
Southern Miss travels to Monroe for last chance of securing bowl eligibility
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-6) are set to travel to the University of Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) in hopes of securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019 and for the first time in the Will Hall era. Before the start of the season, the thought...
Starkville Daily News
MSU men's basketball picks up Fort Myers Classic championship
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Utah in men's basketball Wednesday night to take home the Fort Myers Classic championship. For more on the Bulldogs, read the Thursday, November 24 edition of The Starkville Daily News.
Michigan Daily
Michigan shakes off slow start, downs Jackson State
It took a while — and some would say it took a little too long — for the Michigan men’s basketball team to assert any kind of dominance against winless Jackson State. The Wolverines’ horrors of a near upset at the hands of Ohio, another mid-major, their last time out reverberated throughout much of the first half.
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Bay Springs senior QB/LB Anthony Newell
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s the smallest guy on the field but makes the biggest impact for Bay Springs. Senior Anthony Newell plays with a chip on his shoulder, much like the rest of his team. “When you watch him you’d never guess what size he is because...
vicksburgnews.com
Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday
Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
Report: 1 Issue Is Emerging For Deion Sanders' Next Job
Deion Sanders continues to be linked to FBS job openings, most recently at Colorado and USF. However, one possible issue that could derail the Jackson State head coach from being hired at the next level is his time in charge of the ill-fated Prime Prep Academy from 2012-15. According to...
vicksburgnews.com
Gators are calling for support on Friday night. Let’s pack the stands
Only four teams remain in the 5A state football championship series – and the Vicksburg Gators is one of them! This Friday, Nov. 25, the Vicksburg High School varsity football team will play in round 3 of the state playoff series. The Vicksburg Warren School District is calling all fans to attend the game this Friday.
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
mageenews.com
Happy Thanksgiving
MageeNews.com is an online news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
mageenews.com
Hulon Lonzo Garner, 60 of Magee, MS
Hulon Lonzo Garner, 60 of Magee, MS passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Friday, November 16, 1962 in Mississippi.
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long...
Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
vicksburgnews.com
Sorority visits VHS field house to show support and feed the team
The Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority visited Vicksburg High School to show support and feed the team. “This project is in line with what we want to do with the community,” said Malisa Williams, President of Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. “We support the City of Vicksburg and I think supporting the youth of Vicksburg is very important.”
