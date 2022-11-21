Read full article on original website
allears.net
How to SAVE on a Replacement to Disney’s Magical Express
Have you ever used Disney World’s Sunshine Flyer?. This is a transportation option that takes you from Orlando Airport to Walt Disney World Resort and vice versa. The service recently asked for the public’s help in designing their new bus and offered full refunds to guests impacted by Hurricane Ian. Now, the service is offering a special Black Friday deal that you don’t want to miss!
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
I've lived in Orlando for over 10 years. Here's my ultimate guide to the city beyond theme parks.
Traveling to Orlando? Check out a complete travel guide, including where to stay, what to eat, and the best local and nature-immersed activities.
click orlando
Thai Super Bowl takes up residence inside Orlando’s Lotte Market
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant offering up authentic Thai street food has set up shop inside Orlando Lotte Market. Thai Super Bowl, which is now in its soft opening, took over the space previously occupied by Taglish, which is run by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes. “He’s actually my...
travelawaits.com
Universal Orlando Announces 2023 Winter, Spring Travel Deal — Here’s What’s Included
Universal Orlando Resort is offering a huge discount to travelers from the United States and Canada, but you’ll need to stay five nights and travel on very specific days. The deal offers a 25 percent discount for admission to Universal Orlando Resort properties and a five-night stay at either the Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Aventura Hotel.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show
Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show 2022. Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show – An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida. And, I have just the ticket for you to save $5 per vehicle to enjoy this festive experience with your friends and family!
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
orlandoweekly.com
This 1920s Arts & Crafts College Park home comes with an ivy-covered guesthouse
While College Park's family-friendly character means it doesn't change as quickly as some other neighborhoods in Orlando, it was undoubtedly a different place when this Arts & Crafts-style home was built in 1925. The two-bed, one-bath home has been well taken care of for nearly a century and it shows...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Holiday Tree Lighting at ICON Park
Holiday Tree Lighting at ICON Park 2022- The halls are decked, the smell of gingerbread is in the air, Santa is already here at ICON Park… there’s just one thing left – The holiday tree! The I-Drive Business Improvement District’s official holiday tree is returning to ICON Park this season, bringing holiday joy to both visitors and Orlando residents.
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
click orlando
Tampa-based Capital Tacos opens Winter Park location
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Tampa taco chain Capital Tacos has officially opened its Winter Park location. The new store officially opened for business at 7484 University Blvd. on Monday. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by deputies, captured after chase on...
WDW News Today
Rita’s Italian Ice Giving Walt Disney World Cast Members Free Ice to Celebrate Bob Chapek’s Departure
In a Facebook post, the Lake Buena Vista location of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering Cast Members a free ice today only. It is safe to assume the celebration is regarding the news of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as the company CEO. Someone did ask “what are we celebrating?” but no response was given.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Science Center Dinos in Lights Show
Orlando Science Center Dinos in Lights Show – Add some sparkle to the holiday season and see some of your favorite creatures from the Cretaceous in a whole new light with the Dinos in Lights show at Orlando Science Center! Join Stan the T-Rex and his fossil friends in DinoDigs as they show off their twinkling talent in a festive display of music and light. Each family-friendly show will run for four minutes and is included in general admission. Be sure to see it multiple times on your visit as the experience is different from every angle. Shows begin every 30 minutes between 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. The holiday fun continues with a laser light show in the Dr. Phillips CineDome as you follow Squeaky the Penguin through a medley of nostalgic winter favorites. Then embrace the snowy vibe with the cool views of Antarctica, the new film playing in our Digital Adventure Theater.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18. Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan.
fox35orlando.com
SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
click orlando
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
