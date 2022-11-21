ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

News 4 Buffalo

City worker killed in snow removal accident identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
BUFFALO, NY
KISS 104.1

The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State

The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
NewsChannel 36

Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton

A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
BRADFORD, PA
WETM 18 News

Man wanted for burglary, unlawful surveillance found in Alfred

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – After a multi-state search that ended in Alfred, police have charged a man in Hornell for breaking into homes and secretly recording the people who lived there in 2021. James Burgess, 34, was wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in early October, Hornell Police said. Hornell and Alfred Police […]
HORNELL, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville Police remind of holiday STOP-DWI patrols through Thanksgiving weekend

The Wellsville N.Y. Police Department would like to remind everyone of the upcoming Statewide DWI Enforcement Campaigns. We hope that everyone enjoys the Holidays and makes a plan to get home safely. “Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaigns”. While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the...
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate teenager after search

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing. On Friday, police asked for help in finding Iltahil Ahmed, who was described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. On Saturday, police...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Festival of Lights Underway at McKean County Fairgrounds

The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA

