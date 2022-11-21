Read full article on original website
District 4 Legislators will hold town hall meeting in Andover, Sheriff-elect to speak November 29
James Rumfelt, Steven Havey, and Gary Barnes invite the public to attend. District IV Legislators have scheduled their district meeting for Tuesday, November 29, at 7:00 p.m. at the Andover Town Hall at 22 East Greenwood Street in Andover. This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems...
Police on scene at fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
Michael T. Baldwin: Highlights from Wednesday Legislative marathon in Allegany County
Legislators tackle dozens of resolutions this week in Belmont. The Allegany County Legislature had a crazy packed agenda Wednesday afternoon, dealing with 50 resolutions. Here are some highlights:. · Adopted a local law establishing the Office of Conflict Defender(read more about this) · Approved the creation and implementation of...
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
No injuries reported after CSX train derailment Thursday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A train derailment happened around 8 p.m. Thursday inside of the CSX Frontier Yard near Bailey Avenue and Broadway. The company said nine train cars went off the tracks and that there were no leaks, spills, or injuries to report. CSX added that the cars have been moved to allow for normal operations.
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Man wanted for burglary, unlawful surveillance found in Alfred
ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – After a multi-state search that ended in Alfred, police have charged a man in Hornell for breaking into homes and secretly recording the people who lived there in 2021. James Burgess, 34, was wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in early October, Hornell Police said. Hornell and Alfred Police […]
Wellsville Police remind of holiday STOP-DWI patrols through Thanksgiving weekend
The Wellsville N.Y. Police Department would like to remind everyone of the upcoming Statewide DWI Enforcement Campaigns. We hope that everyone enjoys the Holidays and makes a plan to get home safely. “Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaigns”. While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the...
Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
Pennsylvania man accused of attempted robbery at Cattaraugus County post office
The sheriff's office said the Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened employees with a hammer and stole property from them.
City employee killed in snow removal high lift accident
Mayor Byron Brown announces the death of a Buffalo city employee after being struck from a high lift Wednesday afternoon. Snow removal operations will be suspended for 48 hours starting at 5pm.
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Body of 74-year-old found covered in snow days after Wyoming County crash
This past Friday, amid the snowstorm, the Wyoming County Sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Armburst Road in the Town of Sheldon.
Buffalo Police locate teenager after search
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing. On Friday, police asked for help in finding Iltahil Ahmed, who was described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. On Saturday, police...
Festival of Lights Underway at McKean County Fairgrounds
The McKean County Fair Association’s Festival of Lights is officially underway. Beginning last night, the third annual Festival of Lights was opened to the public at the McKean County Fairgrounds. According to the Bradford Era, the festival looks to showcase Christmas light displays from event organizers, local organizations, and clubs. The third installment of the festival will include a lights and display contest between participating organizations and clubs.
