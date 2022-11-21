if that's what it takes to stop the influx of illegals into the country, then so be it. when "migrants" tell reporters that they have illegally entered the country multiple times after being sent back, and laugh at our attempts to secure the border... then it's time for new tactics. I respect the need for a better life, but this inn is full. our resources are stretched to the limit. our own citizens are struggling. it's time to buckle down and start concentrating on the tax paying citizens of this country.
I think Abbot would be better using resources to prosecute the business hiring the illegals. They wouldn't come here if there were no jobs.
M113's and M577's are personnel carriers. Are they going to be carrying personnel to stop border crossers? Or loaded with personnel as they cross the border? 🤔
