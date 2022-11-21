ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

John Bednarz
3d ago

if that's what it takes to stop the influx of illegals into the country, then so be it. when "migrants" tell reporters that they have illegally entered the country multiple times after being sent back, and laugh at our attempts to secure the border... then it's time for new tactics. I respect the need for a better life, but this inn is full. our resources are stretched to the limit. our own citizens are struggling. it's time to buckle down and start concentrating on the tax paying citizens of this country.

Mary Contrisciani
2d ago

I think Abbot would be better using resources to prosecute the business hiring the illegals. They wouldn't come here if there were no jobs.

_Samuel_
3d ago

M113's and M577's are personnel carriers. Are they going to be carrying personnel to stop border crossers? Or loaded with personnel as they cross the border? 🤔

Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending tank-like vehicles to Mexico border amid 'invasion'

Fresh off declaring an “invasion” at the Texas-Mexico border, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration has directed the state’s military to send tank-like military vehicles to 10 spots on the international boundary, the Washington Examiner has learned. The Texas National Guard will deploy 10 M113 Armored Personnel...
Tom Handy

Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor Abbott

Second bus of migrants arrived in PhiladelphiaPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, November 21, buses arrived from texas to Philadelphia dropping off more migrants. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station carrying 46 Spanish-speaking migrants. They were greeted by about 20 immigrant leaders, volunteers, and city officials to welcome them in the freezing temperatures.
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Business Insider

The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way

The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
24/7 Wall St.

11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet

The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
News Channel 25

Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42

BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

