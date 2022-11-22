ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Driver loses control, crashes into cars after being shot in the Bronx

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfV8q_0jJKVozY00

An investigation is underway after a man inside a car was shot in the back before driving off and crashing into multiple vehicles Monday night.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that a 29-year-old man was at 70 Major Deegan North inside a back Toyota Camry when he was shot once in the back by an unknown gunman just before 5 p.m.

The victim then drove near 2891 Sedgwick Avenue where he struck multiple parked cars and then overturned his vehicle.

He was taken to New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unknown how many vehicles the driver crashed into and if those other vehicles were occupied at the time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

