China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
BEIJING — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central...
Thousands of Amazon workers strike on Black Friday
Thousands of Amazon workers are going on strike and walking out on Black Friday, protesting their working conditions and pay.
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers on Friday insisted they would be...
Global shares mixed as investors eye China virus crisis
TOKYO — Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.
Security review after protesters disrupt Berlin air traffic
BERLIN — Authorities in Germany on Friday were reviewing security measures at Berlin's airport a day after six climate activists invaded the grounds and briefly disrupted flights. German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport saying that Thursday's incident was being reviewed to determine what further...
EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in
BRUSSELS — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy crisis...
EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect on Dec. 5, the same day the...
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN — Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves although the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday. Fatih Birol said that, barring unforeseen events,...
UK police target spoofing site in massive fraud crackdown
LONDON — More than 70,000 potential victims of banking scams across the U.K. will receive text messages from police on Thursday asking for their help in what authorities are calling their biggest ever anti-fraud operation. British authorities have already arrested more than 100 people after taking down a website...
Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data
TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Oil prices advanced. Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread...
Treasury releases more details of Russian oil price cap plan
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department released new details Tuesday of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the U.S. and its allies are still finalizing how much they'll pay for petroleum exports that have helped fund the war in Ukraine. The new guidance is...
