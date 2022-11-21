Read full article on original website
This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
The Capricorn moon angles Uranus the rebel in the first lucky trine of Sagittarius season. This calls for some personal work. To reap the rewards of the omen, we must align ourselves with a daring goal. Choose one with the potential to utilize a talent, grow a skill and accomplish something that would stretch your self-concept to new territory.
November may have started out chaotic, but Sagittarius season is officially here to lighten the mood. As the sun shifted into Sagittarius on Nov. 22, a sense of freedom, optimism, and hope is being restored to the cosmos after a very intense Scorpio season. Sagittarius is a sign all about embracing the bright side and envisioning what’s possible if you explore exciting possibilities through broadening your horizons. This energy is certain to reach its peak on Nov. 23, as the sun and moon conjoin in this sign to form the buoyant, jovial November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius, which will affect four zodiac signs most.
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-27, 2022. The positive vibes are aplenty with the moon stationed in cheerful Sagittarius for Thanksgiving. La luna teams up with loving Venus and chatty Mercury (which are also in Sagittarius) as well as supportive Saturn in community-focused Aquarius. This cosmic combo encourages you to connect with the people you love over good food and laughs.
During the holidays, you’re busier than ever; whether preparing for Thanksgiving guests or setting up decorations. Knowing what to expect can help you plan for any last-minute hiccups. Enter your weekly horoscope. Foreseeing life events (big and small) ensures things go smoothly. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week, November 21, to November 27, 2022.
You are entering a stable phase of love and life as planets settle in positive positions. But Mars still stirs up some big words for sharing big feelings – you alone can decide when the time is right for this. Jupiter finds the win when strangers tell each other...
Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're reading too much into a situation. Be upfront in your approach and the other party will be straightforward in theirs. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): More accustomed to breakdowns than breakthroughs you may find yourself delightfully surprised by today's events. GEMINI. (May...
The planetary alignments in this week's astrology, which include a Solar Eclipse, Jupiter Retrograding back into Pisces, Mercury Entering Scorpio, and Mars Turning Retrograde, will feel extremely transformative over the course of the following seven days.
The Halloween festivities may be over, but witchy autumn is still alive and well. Your November 2022 horoscope proves it, as it is equal parts mysterious and mystical. The last eclipse of the year, the end of Jupiter retrograde — buckle up, because this month’s astrology is going to take you on a bumpy ride.
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of November 12, 2022. Here are tips on how to get the most out of the next three weeks: 1. Be a master of simmering, ruminating, marinating, steeping, fermenting, and effervescing. 2. Summon intense streams of self-forgiveness for any past event that still haunts you. 3. Tap into your forbidden thoughts so they might heal you. Discover what you’re hiding from yourself so it can guide you. Ask yourself prying questions. 4. Make sure your zeal always synergizes your allies’ energy, and never steals it. 5. Regularly empty your metaphorical trash so you always have enough room inside you to gleefully breathe the sweet air and exult in the earth’s beauty.
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
November Horoscope: Astrological predictions for all zodiac signs. Astrology is an ancient method that looks to planetary bodies, zodiac signs, and houses to communicate guidance correlated to human behaviour and events. The Sun and Moon are also considered as planets in astrology besides Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Mercury. The nodes Rahu and Ketu are considered as shadowy planets. Your star sign is your sun sign. However, there are two other signs which form your identity; these are known as your rising sign(ascendant) and your moon sign (rashi). For accurate predictions, all three signs are considered. Let’s take a look at the horoscope for November 2022.
Every month or so, the moon slides between the Earth and the sun, making it look almost invisible from our point of view. This lunation is called a new moon, and in astrology, it offers the collective a chance to reset and recharge. In this case, that's much needed after the turbulence that is eclipse season. Lucky for us, the Sagittarius new moon, which arrives on Nov. 23, is restoring optimism and bringing with it a major vibe shift.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
Sensitivity Is A Trait Of Older Souls
Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola. If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person. You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.
