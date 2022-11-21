Read full article on original website
Travis Barker: You Can Watch Me J-ck Off Into a Cup On the New Season of The Kardashians!
Obviously, Travis Barker is best known as the drummer for Blink-182. But long before he married Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was also a reality star. From 2005 to 2006, Travis and his second wife, Shanna Moakler, starred in an MTV series called Meet the Barkers. And it seems that these days,...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated Thanksgiving 2022: Feasts, Decorations and More
Gobble, gobble! Thanksgiving 2022 was all about spending time with family and friends — and the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated in style. Kim Kardashian kicked off the special day by giving back. The Skims CEO, 42, joined forces with Tristan Thompson to host a Friendsgiving meal for the incarcerated youth of Los Angeles. "This year I'm […]
Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Their Dog Blue: 'You Were the Best'
Travis Barker is mourning the death of his and daughter Alabama Luella Barker's dog Blue. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a tribute to the French Bulldog on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos and video featuring the pup. The first photo is a solo shot of...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
Kourtney Kardashian interrupted by son Reign, 7: ‘Come on the damn trampoline’
Kourtney Kardashian’s son 7-year-old son Reign demanded that she come play with him, interrupting her calming video of a Calabasas sunset on Monday night. “Mom, come on the damn trampoline,” the young boy urged Kardashian as she filmed the stunning sky during a family Halloween party. The demand...
Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'Snuggles' With Kids After Kanye West Was Accused Of Exposing Explicit Photos Of Then-Wife
Kim Kardashian can count on her children to always be there for her as more and more disgusting accusations are thrown their father's way.On Tuesday, November 22, three of the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye West's children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — snuggled under the covers together as they peacefully slept the night away. The divorced pair's eldest child, North, 9, did not appear to participate in the slumber party.Kardashian shared the heartwarming photos to Instagram around 9 p.m. with the caption, "❤️ nothing better than these snuggles ❤️."KANYE WEST FAILED TO SHOW UP DEPOSITION...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Actually Have A Perfectly Logical Reason For Those Open-Mouth Tongue Kisses
Kourtney Kardashian explained the perfectly logical reason for her open-mouth kisses with husband Travis Barker.
Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
'Bridgerton' Vibes! Inside The Kardashian-Jenner's Lavish Thanksgiving Dinner — Photos
It's no surprise the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Thanksgiving in style! The reality stars posted several snaps from their fun dinner, and it looked like they had a blast. The feast, which was held at Kris Jenner's $12 million Palm Spring home, featured an amazing dessert bar, Bridgerton vibes and lots of food. But it wouldn't be a holiday without some drama, as Kim Kardashian uploaded some photos of herself with Tristan Thompson, explaining their latest endeavor, which fans did not appreciate. "This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country....
