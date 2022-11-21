ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

realitytitbit.com

Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North

Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'Snuggles' With Kids After Kanye West Was Accused Of Exposing Explicit Photos Of Then-Wife

Kim Kardashian can count on her children to always be there for her as more and more disgusting accusations are thrown their father's way.On Tuesday, November 22, three of the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye West's children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — snuggled under the covers together as they peacefully slept the night away. The divorced pair's eldest child, North, 9, did not appear to participate in the slumber party.Kardashian shared the heartwarming photos to Instagram around 9 p.m. with the caption, "❤️ nothing better than these snuggles ❤️."KANYE WEST FAILED TO SHOW UP DEPOSITION...
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
OK! Magazine

'Bridgerton' Vibes! Inside The Kardashian-Jenner's Lavish Thanksgiving Dinner — Photos

It's no surprise the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Thanksgiving in style! The reality stars posted several snaps from their fun dinner, and it looked like they had a blast. The feast, which was held at Kris Jenner's $12 million Palm Spring home, featured an amazing dessert bar, Bridgerton vibes and lots of food. But it wouldn't be a holiday without some drama, as Kim Kardashian uploaded some photos of herself with Tristan Thompson, explaining their latest endeavor, which fans did not appreciate. "This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country....

