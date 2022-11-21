Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani NOT Spending Thanksgiving with Children, Says She's Thankful For Blake Shelton
Gavin Rossdale has shared his Thanksgiving intentions. And this implies that Gwen Stefani is spending this precious day without her kids. But then, based on her social media post, she's very happy and thankful the most for her husband Blake Shelton, anyway. So the holiday must be working well for her.
Paula Abdul Divides Over Her Macy's Thanksgiving Performance -- Flav LOVES Her, Though!
When Paula Abdul, a former "American Idol" judge, performed a tap dance on the Jennie-O Turkey Store float during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, she drew criticism. Users of social media were outraged after the 11-second video was posted on Twitter. "Budget performance" criticized one user. Some...
Mariah Carey Thanksgiving Parade Performance: Singer Criticized for Doing ‘Nothing’ on Show
Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, recently graced this year's highly-anticipated Macy's Thanksgiving Parade where she performed her smash holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas" but it appears that not everyone was happy with her show; what happened?. According to the New York Post, the "Touch My Body"...
Kylie Minogue Pulling an ‘Adele’: Popstar in Talks for Las Vegas Residency for THIS Amount
Kylie Minogue is pulling a "Adele," as it has been rumored that she, too, is in discussions for a Las Vegas residency, similar to the "Rolling In The Deep" singer. The Sun reported that the 54-year-old Australian popstar is touted for a 12-week stay in Sin City, similar to Adele's.
Lea Michele Macys Thanksgiving Parade Performance Channeled Taylor Swift: Here's Why
No one is raining on Lea Michele's grand debut at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2022!. What better way to start the annual Thanksgiving broadcast than an all-fitting production number of "Don't Rain On My Parade" sung by the 2022 revival production of "Funny Girl!" But before Lea Michele belted out...
Here's How Much Taylor Swift 'Cornelia Street' Apartment Rent Fee Costs
Ever wondered what the rented place in Cornelia Street looked like in Taylor Swift's song? To finally satisfy Swifties' minds, the actual place that inspired Swift's songs is finally back on the market. Titled "Cornelia Street," Taylor's ninth song on her album, "Lover," captured the playful minds of her loyal...
Liam Payne Flaunts New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy: What Happened With Ex, Maya Henry?
Liam Payne was once again seen hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy weeks after being sighted together for the first time, reports say. According to reports, the new couple made their relationship official by showing it off for the entire world to see as they attended a Halloween party together. They were dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for the occasion.
The Weeknd ‘Starboy’ Anniversary: The Most and Least Popular Songs Based on Spotify Streams
The Weeknd is celebrating the 6th anniversary of his third studio album titled "Starboy" and it became one of the most popular records of the 2010s. Now that it's been sitting on major music streaming platforms for years; what are the most and least popular songs of the album based on the number of streams on Spotify?
Lady Gaga Called a 'Grandma' For Big Instagram Fail
Lady Gaga has been relatively inactive on social media for the past weeks, but she finally broke her silence as she uploaded a promo for her cosmetics brand, Haus Labs. The pop star uploaded a boomerang of herself on Instagram, showing off her gorgeous make-up look, using her very own Haus Labs products, and promoting the Black Friday sale of the brand.
Sam Smith Posts New 'Body Confidence' Photo After 'Terrorizing' Music Crew
On Wednesday, Sam Smith posed for a risqué shirtless mirror selfie and appeared as assured as ever. This is a massive achievement for them, as they once said they suffered from serious body image issues. They/them pronouns are used by the non-binary singer, 30, who proudly displayed their many...
