Pike County, OH

Pike County massacre trial: Judge denies acquittal for George Wagner IV

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial is off this week for the Thanksgiving Day holiday but we are still seeing some key developments. On Monday, Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering rejected the defense’s “Rule 29″ motions to acquit George Wagner IV in the 2016 Pike County massacre of eight people for lack of evidence.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
WAVERLY, OH
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly

Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
WAVERLY, OH
SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Chillicothe – Felon Caught with Stolen Gun After Posting on Snapchat

Chillicothe – A 21-year-old who is on probation was busted with firearms in his home after posting on Snapchat. According to the Chillicothe police department, the detectives were called after probation notified them of a potential investigation on a video they received. In the video according to the report Wesley Caplinger, who isn’t allowed to have firearms had a prior conviction for Felonious Assault, shows the man showing off hidden places where he had guns in his house that included an AR-15 in his closet, and a handgun on his shelf. With this new information, Chillicothe police were able to do a home check due to the man being on probation already, and search for illegal items.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio

Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
OHIO STATE
Chillicothe residents say they are left with questions after shootout between sheriff’s deputy, suspect

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a Thursday night shooting left a suspect dead and a Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital, the Chillicothe community is feeling shock. The shootout happened around 5 p.m. directly outside the sheriff’s office — in the heart of downtown Chillicothe. It also happened on the eve of the community’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
