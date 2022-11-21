Read full article on original website
Defendant spared from death penalty in Rhoden massacre trial
George Wagner IV no longer faces the death penalty in his trial for the Rhoden family massacre.
Fox 19
Pike County massacre trial: Judge denies acquittal for George Wagner IV
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial is off this week for the Thanksgiving Day holiday but we are still seeing some key developments. On Monday, Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering rejected the defense’s “Rule 29″ motions to acquit George Wagner IV in the 2016 Pike County massacre of eight people for lack of evidence.
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
wchstv.com
Three charged in case of two men zip tied, beaten among Scioto grand jury indictments
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Four people were indicted by a Scioto County grand jury last week, including three people in a case where deputies said two men were tied up and beaten at a home in Wheelersburg. Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Cameron L. Dixon, 18,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
Registered offender now wanted as Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered offender at large is now also wanted as a suspect in the killings of two people, the Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns, both for violating the conditions of his offender registration and in connection with the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly
Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
‘Right place, right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver
On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county's Sheriff's Office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
UPDATE: Victim accidentally hit propane tank that exploded in Warren County
CLARKSVILLE — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m. (Nov. 24) The male who suffered burn injuries in Wednesday night’s propane explosion in Clarksville inadvertently hit the tank while he was breaking up kindling for a fire, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The male, identified as the homeowner,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
West Virginia work truck had a Black statue with a rope around neck
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County, 46-Year-Old Woman Uses Fake Facebook Account to Harass Found Guilty
HOCKING – A woman who used a fake profile to harass others has been found guilty in Hocking Court system. On August 29th, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding telecommunication harassment. The victim of the incident received death threats and also inappropriate photographs. The victim...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Felon Caught with Stolen Gun After Posting on Snapchat
Chillicothe – A 21-year-old who is on probation was busted with firearms in his home after posting on Snapchat. According to the Chillicothe police department, the detectives were called after probation notified them of a potential investigation on a video they received. In the video according to the report Wesley Caplinger, who isn’t allowed to have firearms had a prior conviction for Felonious Assault, shows the man showing off hidden places where he had guns in his house that included an AR-15 in his closet, and a handgun on his shelf. With this new information, Chillicothe police were able to do a home check due to the man being on probation already, and search for illegal items.
WLWT 5
Brown County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies after experiencing 'medical episode' in cell
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a Brown County Jail inmate died after experiencing a medical episode in his cell. Deputies say at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an inmate contacted corrections staff to say his cellmate, 40-year-old Joshua Oetzel, was suffering a...
sciotopost.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
Chillicothe residents say they are left with questions after shootout between sheriff’s deputy, suspect
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a Thursday night shooting left a suspect dead and a Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital, the Chillicothe community is feeling shock. The shootout happened around 5 p.m. directly outside the sheriff’s office — in the heart of downtown Chillicothe. It also happened on the eve of the community’s […]
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
