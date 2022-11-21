ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul

Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question

A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo

Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
AOL Corp

Valerie Bertinelli Finalizes Divorce From Tom Vitale, Agrees to Pay Ex Over $2 Million

ET has confirmed that Valerie Bertinelli is, in fact, officially divorced, but it cost her a pretty penny. According to court documents, obtained by ET, Bertinelli and her ex, Tom Vitale, officially divorced on Nov. 22, as Bertinelli exclaimed in a video sharing news that she was officially "happily divorced." As part of the divorce settlement, Betinelli was required to fork over $2.2 million to Vitale.
HipHopDX.com

August Alsina Tearfully Opens Up About Adopting Nieces After His Sister’s Death

August Alsina is the caretaker for his three nieces following his sister-in-law Chandra’s death in 2018, and he takes his role in their lives very seriously. While talking to VH1 for the finale of The Surreal Life on Monday (November 21), the “Entanglements” singer tearfully opened up about adopting the three young girls and how he can feel like a bad parent at times because of his busy lifestyle.
RadarOnline

Bella Hadid SLAMMED By Fans For Not Cutting Ties With Balenciaga After Backlash Over Disturbing Campaign

Supermodel Bella Hadid is being trashed online for not immediately cutting ties with fashion house Balenciaga, despite the backlash against the brand for a disturbing campaign involving a child. The controversial campaign featured children holding teddy bears that were dressed in bondage, among other inappropriate props scattered around them.The fashion house removed the images from its website as well as issued an apology but fans are still demanding Bella take action. "Please speak out about the gross sexualization of children in this campaign! Especially if you were unaware of it," one follower wrote. "It is so wrong and should never...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch

As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
The Independent

Kanye West says he’s selling Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap hoodies for $20

Kanye West has revealed he will be selling hoodies from Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap for $20, after the fashion brands cut ties with the rapper following his antisemitic comments.In a video published by celebrity news site X17, the rapper gave a tour of his Los Angeles office where ten employees can be seen sitting behind sewing machines. Hundreds of garments were hung on racks throughout the workshop, or laid out on tables and spread across the floor.Many of the pieces – which included sweatpants and sweatshirts – were labeled with “Ye24,” signaling West’s 2024 presidential campaign.”So what we do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Host Friendsgiving Dinner at Camp Kilpatrick Juvenile Detention Camp: ‘Inspiring’

Giving back! Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristian Thompson joined forces this holiday season — and hosted a special Turkey Day event for the incarcerated youth of Los Angeles. “This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
ETOnline.com

Aubrey O'Day Opens Up About Pauly D Split, Addiction Issues and Possible Danity Kane Reunion (Exclusive)

Aubrey O'Day isn't afraid to talk about her famous exes. Her new single, "Couple Goals," which is out now on OnlyFans, is all about her past relationship with DJ Pauly D. The former couple dated from February 2016 to July 2017 and appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. Now O'Day, 38, is singing about her ex and his new relationship with Nikki Hall.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Sweetly Hold Hands On Romantic Beach Date In Malibu: Photos

There’s nothing more relaxing or romantic than a Sunday night at the beach, even in November! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen holding hands as they spent some time on the water on Sunday, November 20. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, both enjoyed some time looking out at the water, and then Travis was seen leading his girlfriend back across some rocks and to some steps after they’d spent some time on the beach.
MALIBU, CA
toofab.com

North West Recruits Lizzo for Epic TikTok Video

Kim Kardashian's daughter was definitely feeling special during Lizzo's tour. North West is no stranger to posting videos to the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian -- but over the weekend, she enlisted the services of another A-lister for her latest clip. On Saturday, Kim treated her daughter...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained

Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.

