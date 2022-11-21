Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Kanye West says Donald Trump screamed at him during dinner at Mar-a-Lago, telling Ye he will lose in 2024 if he runs for president
Kanye West said former President Donald Trump screamed at him during dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The rapper said Trump told him Ye would lose in 2024 if he ran for president. Ye talked about meeting Trump in Florida in a Thursday video dubbed "Mar-a-Lago debrief." Ye, the rapper formerly known as...
Tamar Braxton Said Her ‘Brother’ August Alsina Is ‘Free’ Amid Sexuality Speculations
Tamar Braxton posted and deleted a comment about August Alsina that has people further wondering if he is gay or not.
AOL Corp
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Was 'Classy' in Holding Back After Kanye West Went After Him
Earlier this month, Shaquille O'Neal found himself in a social media spat with Kanye West, but the 50-year-old basketball legend was able to stay above the fray — thanks to his commitment to keeping his mother happy. The brief back-and-forth began when O'Neal addressed Kyrie Irving's recent controversy on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question
A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
AOL Corp
Valerie Bertinelli Finalizes Divorce From Tom Vitale, Agrees to Pay Ex Over $2 Million
ET has confirmed that Valerie Bertinelli is, in fact, officially divorced, but it cost her a pretty penny. According to court documents, obtained by ET, Bertinelli and her ex, Tom Vitale, officially divorced on Nov. 22, as Bertinelli exclaimed in a video sharing news that she was officially "happily divorced." As part of the divorce settlement, Betinelli was required to fork over $2.2 million to Vitale.
HipHopDX.com
August Alsina Tearfully Opens Up About Adopting Nieces After His Sister’s Death
August Alsina is the caretaker for his three nieces following his sister-in-law Chandra’s death in 2018, and he takes his role in their lives very seriously. While talking to VH1 for the finale of The Surreal Life on Monday (November 21), the “Entanglements” singer tearfully opened up about adopting the three young girls and how he can feel like a bad parent at times because of his busy lifestyle.
Bella Hadid SLAMMED By Fans For Not Cutting Ties With Balenciaga After Backlash Over Disturbing Campaign
Supermodel Bella Hadid is being trashed online for not immediately cutting ties with fashion house Balenciaga, despite the backlash against the brand for a disturbing campaign involving a child. The controversial campaign featured children holding teddy bears that were dressed in bondage, among other inappropriate props scattered around them.The fashion house removed the images from its website as well as issued an apology but fans are still demanding Bella take action. "Please speak out about the gross sexualization of children in this campaign! Especially if you were unaware of it," one follower wrote. "It is so wrong and should never...
thesource.com
Chris Brown’s AMA Performance Canceled Due to a ‘Domestic Abuser’ Honoring ‘An Alleged Child Molester’
Chris Brown was supposed to deliver a tribute performance to Michael Jackson at the 2022 American Music Awards. Unfortunately, it was canceled, but many fans found out the performance was supposed to happen when performance footage made it to social media timelines. But why was it canceled?. According to Puck’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
Kanye West says he’s selling Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap hoodies for $20
Kanye West has revealed he will be selling hoodies from Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap for $20, after the fashion brands cut ties with the rapper following his antisemitic comments.In a video published by celebrity news site X17, the rapper gave a tour of his Los Angeles office where ten employees can be seen sitting behind sewing machines. Hundreds of garments were hung on racks throughout the workshop, or laid out on tables and spread across the floor.Many of the pieces – which included sweatpants and sweatshirts – were labeled with “Ye24,” signaling West’s 2024 presidential campaign.”So what we do...
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Host Friendsgiving Dinner at Camp Kilpatrick Juvenile Detention Camp: ‘Inspiring’
Giving back! Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristian Thompson joined forces this holiday season — and hosted a special Turkey Day event for the incarcerated youth of Los Angeles. “This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an […]
ETOnline.com
Aubrey O'Day Opens Up About Pauly D Split, Addiction Issues and Possible Danity Kane Reunion (Exclusive)
Aubrey O'Day isn't afraid to talk about her famous exes. Her new single, "Couple Goals," which is out now on OnlyFans, is all about her past relationship with DJ Pauly D. The former couple dated from February 2016 to July 2017 and appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. Now O'Day, 38, is singing about her ex and his new relationship with Nikki Hall.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Sweetly Hold Hands On Romantic Beach Date In Malibu: Photos
There’s nothing more relaxing or romantic than a Sunday night at the beach, even in November! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen holding hands as they spent some time on the water on Sunday, November 20. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, both enjoyed some time looking out at the water, and then Travis was seen leading his girlfriend back across some rocks and to some steps after they’d spent some time on the beach.
toofab.com
North West Recruits Lizzo for Epic TikTok Video
Kim Kardashian's daughter was definitely feeling special during Lizzo's tour. North West is no stranger to posting videos to the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian -- but over the weekend, she enlisted the services of another A-lister for her latest clip. On Saturday, Kim treated her daughter...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained
Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.
AOL Corp
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Declares Khloe's Son Is 'Rob's Twin' as Kris Suggests the Name 'Rob Kardashian'
Rob Kardashian III? With plenty of unknowns surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's newborn son, the family gave fans a little sneak peek into the little guy's life in Thursday's season 2 finale of The Kardashians. As the episode flashes forward to Khloe's life with her newborn son following Tristan's...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: French Montana Tells Van Lathan, ‘If Chinx Was Alive, Chinx Would Be Top 5’
French Montana joins the upcoming episode of 'Hip Hop Homicides' to discuss his friend and collaborator Chinx.
