Atlanta, GA

HipHopDX.com

Quality Control Gives Back To The Community In A Big Way For Thanksgiving

Quality Control has taken care of the Atlanta community this holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving senior luncheon and Thanksgiving-themed Pop-Up Grocery Market. In collaboration with Goodr, the luncheon went down on Monday (November 21) and served a total of 300 local senior citizens at Baptist Towers Senior Home. The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Be the Light Career Center Brings Out Hundreds for Better Jobs

Insight Global Launches National Hiring Partnership in Atlanta. Insight Global’s recent Be The Light Career Center job fair at Turner Field was not by any means your run of the mill job recruitment affair, but neither the employment development organization. The staffing agencies creative and multi-pronged approach to scaling up job training, leveraging participant work experiences and skills, and honing in on target populations to provide next level training for employees and job seekers in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom

ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
AccessAtlanta

The best things to do over Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta

From pre-turkey day celebrations to Thanksgiving Day and a weekend full of events, our city has no shortage of things to do and to be thankful for. We’ve compiled a running list of everything to do in Atlanta this holiday weekend. So whether you’re looking for festive and fun...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

TIDAL Celebrates Homegrown Artists With New Rising Georgia Series

TIDAL Celebrates Homegrown Artists With New Rising Georgia Series. New TIDAL RISING special series will feature Tom The Mail Man, Lunar Vacation, Sakura, and SwaVay. Highlights Atlanta, Georgia as a fountain for emerging talent. NEW YORK, November 16, 2022 – Global music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL announced today a...
ATLANTA, GA
Pride Publishing

Faith of a Mustard Seed

The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Bow Wow’s mom re-releases autobiography

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teresa Caldwell is perhaps best known as the mother of rapper Bow Wow. She considers another part of her identity much more important: domestic violence survivor. Caldwell joined Atlanta News First to talk about her autobiography I Once Was Her and her efforts to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak

ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
ATLANTA, GA

