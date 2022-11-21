Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control Gives Back To The Community In A Big Way For Thanksgiving
Quality Control has taken care of the Atlanta community this holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving senior luncheon and Thanksgiving-themed Pop-Up Grocery Market. In collaboration with Goodr, the luncheon went down on Monday (November 21) and served a total of 300 local senior citizens at Baptist Towers Senior Home. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend in Atlanta will be full of HBCU flavor. The post MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent appeared first on NewsOne.
Eater
The Collaboration Between This Atlanta Chef and Rapper T-Pain Is Straight Fire
After offering cooking lessons to Ludacris last year as part of the Atlanta rapper’s Discovery Plus special “Luda Can’t Cook”, James Beard award-winning chef Meherwan Irani (Chai Pani) recently collaborated with another rap artist and entrepreneur to create a trio of wing dry rubs. Irani and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
Atlanta Daily World
Be the Light Career Center Brings Out Hundreds for Better Jobs
Insight Global Launches National Hiring Partnership in Atlanta. Insight Global’s recent Be The Light Career Center job fair at Turner Field was not by any means your run of the mill job recruitment affair, but neither the employment development organization. The staffing agencies creative and multi-pronged approach to scaling up job training, leveraging participant work experiences and skills, and honing in on target populations to provide next level training for employees and job seekers in metro Atlanta.
3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom
ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
AccessAtlanta
The best things to do over Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta
From pre-turkey day celebrations to Thanksgiving Day and a weekend full of events, our city has no shortage of things to do and to be thankful for. We’ve compiled a running list of everything to do in Atlanta this holiday weekend. So whether you’re looking for festive and fun...
Atlanta Daily World
TIDAL Celebrates Homegrown Artists With New Rising Georgia Series
TIDAL Celebrates Homegrown Artists With New Rising Georgia Series. New TIDAL RISING special series will feature Tom The Mail Man, Lunar Vacation, Sakura, and SwaVay. Highlights Atlanta, Georgia as a fountain for emerging talent. NEW YORK, November 16, 2022 – Global music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL announced today a...
‘It was already done:’ Affidavit reveals new details in death of Atlanta boy found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police have upgraded charges for a woman accused in the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase. The boy’s mother remains on the run. Indiana State Police found a 5-year-old dead inside a Vegas suitcase on the side of the road...
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
Pride Publishing
Faith of a Mustard Seed
The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Bow Wow’s mom re-releases autobiography
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teresa Caldwell is perhaps best known as the mother of rapper Bow Wow. She considers another part of her identity much more important: domestic violence survivor. Caldwell joined Atlanta News First to talk about her autobiography I Once Was Her and her efforts to...
Atlanta Mayor honors Glenn Burns with city’s highest honor on his retirement day
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens awarded Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns the city’s highest honor on the day of his retirement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Burns’ last day as Chief Meteorologist is Tuesday. He will then move into the role of...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
One of two armed men was injured after being shot as they entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak
ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
